Intel Pushes AI Systems Beyond The Chip Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Intel has used Computex 2026 to present a broader artificial intelligence strategy built around rack-scale systems, new Xeon data-centre processors and industry partnerships aimed at the fast-expanding market for inference and agentic AI workloads.

The announcements in Taipei marked a deliberate shift in emphasis for the company, from selling individual chips to supplying integrated platforms that combine processors, accelerators, networking and software. Intel's pitch rests on the view that AI is moving beyond the training of large models into production systems that must answer queries, manage workflows, call software tools and process data continuously inside corporate and cloud environments.

Central to the presentation was a new rack-scale AI infrastructure initiative involving Intel, SambaNova and Foxconn. The planned systems combine Intel Xeon processors with SambaNova SN-50 Reconfigurable Dataflow Units, with Foxconn providing system integration. The infrastructure is being positioned for hyperscale data centres, enterprise AI deployments and intelligence-centre workloads where inference throughput, power efficiency and predictable performance are becoming critical buying factors.

The company also highlighted a disaggregated inference model through Vector Core Compute, an enterprise inference cloud formed by Vista Equity Partners and Cambium Capital. The demonstration used Intel Xeon processors for orchestration and execution, SambaNova RDUs for decode functions and Nvidia Blackwell GPUs for prefill operations, reflecting a market trend in which AI infrastructure is being split into specialised components rather than built around a single accelerator type.

The Computex message gives Intel a clearer role in a market that has been dominated by graphics processing units. Training large AI models placed GPUs at the centre of data-centre investment, but inference workloads have different requirements. Agentic AI systems must coordinate multiple steps, retrieve data, run tools, manage memory and move information across networks. That places greater weight on central processors, interconnects and system-level optimisation.

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Intel executives framed the CPU as the control plane for modern AI infrastructure. The argument is that while accelerators remain essential for model execution, CPUs are increasingly important for orchestration, concurrency, data movement and workload scheduling. As enterprises deploy AI agents into customer service, coding, research, analytics and industrial operations, the number of CPU-bound tasks around each model call is expected to rise sharply.

The company's Xeon 6+ processor was presented as the next major data-centre product supporting that strategy. Built on Intel 18A process technology, the chip is designed for high-density, scale-out workloads and is being targeted at cloud-native, agentic AI-driven, telecom and network-intensive environments. Intel says the processor can support up to 288 Efficient-cores, 12-channel DDR5 memory, 96 lanes of PCIe Gen 5 and CXL connectivity.

Intel also promoted workload-level energy telemetry as part of the Xeon 6+ platform, giving operators more visibility into CPU energy consumption. That feature is aimed at data-centre customers under pressure to reduce power use while deploying more AI capacity. The company said the platform can help consolidate servers, reduce space requirements and support secure multi-tenant deployments through hardware-level security technologies.

Networking formed another part of the Computex package. Intel introduced its Ethernet E835 controllers and adapters for AI, cloud, edge and high-performance computing environments. The product line is designed to improve power efficiency and data movement in dense infrastructure, reflecting the growing importance of networking in systems where accelerators, CPUs, memory pools and storage must operate as coordinated platforms.

The strategy depends heavily on partners. Foxconn's role gives Intel access to large-scale manufacturing and integration capacity for rack-level systems. SambaNova contributes AI acceleration technology aimed at enterprise inference. Intel also pointed to collaborations with Siemens, Hitachi, Echo Neurotechnologies and Greenstone Biosciences, signalling a push into industry-specific AI applications rather than a purely horizontal data-centre offering.

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The company used Computex to extend the message beyond the data centre. It said more than 130 companies are adopting or testing Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge devices, robotics and physical AI systems. The platform integrates CPU, GPU and neural processing capability in a single system-on-chip, targeting use cases in manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, education and automation. Intel also introduced OpenVINO Physical AI as an open-source robotics framework for developers.

The timing is important for Intel as it seeks to regain momentum after years of manufacturing delays, market-share pressure from AMD and the rapid expansion of Nvidia's AI ecosystem. The company is trying to reposition itself as a systems supplier for the next phase of AI deployment, where enterprise customers may require more balanced combinations of CPUs, accelerators, networking and software rather than GPU-heavy clusters alone.