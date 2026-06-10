Shadow AI Widens Corporate Control Gaps Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Companies are losing visibility over how workers use artificial intelligence, as staff turn to ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Claude and other tools faster than governance teams can approve, monitor or secure them.

The spread of so-called shadow AI has exposed a familiar weakness in corporate cybersecurity: organisations that struggled to control unapproved apps, unmanaged cloud storage and personal messaging channels are now facing the same problem with tools that can absorb sensitive data, generate code, summarise contracts and automate decisions. The difference is scale. A single prompt can contain customer records, source code, financial forecasts, legal advice or board material, while the resulting output may be copied into business workflows with little record of how it was produced.

The issue has moved from a technology-management concern to a board-level risk. Surveys of enterprise technology leaders show that many are accountable for AI systems they do not fully control, while governance frameworks remain incomplete. AI incidents requiring human intervention are already being reported across large organisations, including data exposure, compliance breaches and cascading system failures when automated tools interact with live systems. The risks rise further as companies move from simple chatbots to AI agents that can execute tasks across email, customer platforms, code repositories and enterprise applications.

Security teams say the roots of the problem are not new. Many organisations still lack reliable software inventories, consistent data classification, strong identity controls and clear accountability for business-led technology procurement. Shadow AI exploits those same gaps. Employees often use unauthorised tools because approved systems are unavailable, slow to access or poorly suited to their work. Attempts to block popular AI platforms without providing alternatives can push usage into personal accounts, unmanaged browsers and consumer subscriptions, where logs, retention settings and contractual safeguards are weaker.

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The acceleration of workplace AI has left policy trailing behaviour. Knowledge workers are using generative tools for drafting, research, translation, coding, spreadsheet analysis, presentation design and customer communication. In many cases, the productivity gains are real, making blanket restrictions hard to defend. But informal adoption creates uncertainty over whether confidential data is used to train external models, whether outputs are accurate, whether copyrighted material is being reproduced, and whether regulated information is being processed outside approved jurisdictions.

Regulators are also sharpening scrutiny. The EU AI Act, GDPR, sectoral financial rules and privacy laws in several jurisdictions are forcing companies to document how AI systems are selected, assessed, deployed and audited. High-risk uses, including credit, employment, healthcare, insurance and critical infrastructure, demand stronger evidence of oversight. Even where a tool is used only for internal productivity, companies may still face legal exposure if personal data, trade secrets or client material are entered into platforms without proper safeguards.

The key players in the corporate AI market are trying to close the gap. Microsoft is embedding Copilot across Microsoft 365 and enterprise security products, OpenAI is expanding business controls for ChatGPT, Anthropic is positioning Claude for enterprise use, and Google is integrating Gemini into Workspace and cloud services. Cybersecurity vendors are adding AI usage discovery, browser controls, data-loss prevention, prompt monitoring and model-risk dashboards. Yet tools alone are unlikely to solve a governance failure that is partly organisational.

A more mature response starts with discovery. Companies need to know which AI tools are being used, by whom, for what purpose and with what data. That requires browser telemetry, identity logs, expense analysis, cloud access security controls and staff surveys, combined with a non-punitive reporting culture. Workers are less likely to hide usage if they are offered approved alternatives and clear rules on what can and cannot be shared.

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Data governance is the next weak point. Many businesses have not classified information accurately enough to apply meaningful AI controls. Without clear labels for public, internal, confidential, regulated and restricted data, security teams cannot enforce prompt-level policies or decide which use cases require human review. AI governance therefore depends on the same data discipline that cybersecurity leaders have been urging for years.

The rise of AI agents makes the challenge more urgent. Unlike chat tools that respond to single prompts, agents can plan tasks, call APIs, retrieve files, send messages and update systems. That makes identity and access management central to AI safety. Each agent needs a defined owner, approved purpose, restricted permissions, logging, expiry rules and emergency shut-off. Treating agents as ordinary software scripts leaves organisations exposed to privilege misuse, prompt injection, data leakage and untraceable decisions.