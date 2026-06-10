Gulf Travellers Lift Japan's Tourism Surge Arabian Post

Visitor arrivals from the six GCC countries reached 55,924 in 2025, up 25.2 per cent from the previous year, outpacing Japan's wider inbound tourism growth. The increase came as total international arrivals hit 42.683 million, a record annual figure and a 15.8 per cent rise from 2024, when Japan had already surpassed its pre-pandemic high.

The Gulf performance remains small in absolute numbers compared with Japan's biggest source markets in East Asia, North America and Europe, but the pace of growth has drawn attention from travel operators because GCC visitors tend to favour premium hotels, private tours, family travel, shopping, wellness experiences and multi-city itineraries. Demand has been supported by stronger aviation links through Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, easier visa processes for several categories of travellers, and sustained interest in Japan's seasonal attractions.

The rise also reflects a broader shift in Gulf outbound travel. Travellers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman are looking beyond traditional European summer destinations, especially as Japan promotes cooler regions, countryside routes and immersive cultural experiences. Hokkaido has gained visibility among Gulf families seeking milder summer weather, scenic drives and nature resorts, while Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka continue to dominate first-time travel plans.

Japan's appeal has been reinforced by the weak yen, which has made shopping, dining and accommodation more attractive for visitors with dollar-linked Gulf currencies. Luxury retail, department stores, theme parks, Michelin-listed restaurants, ryokan stays and private guides have benefited from the spending power of long-haul visitors. Travel agencies across the Gulf have also reported growing demand for tailor-made trips covering cherry blossom viewing, autumn foliage, ski resorts and Japanese pop culture.

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Tourism spending has become a major pillar of Japan's post-pandemic services economy. International visitor expenditure rose to about ¥9.5 trillion in 2025, up 16.4 per cent from the previous year, while average spending per visitor was roughly ¥229,000. The figures underline why Japan is targeting higher-value tourism rather than only volume growth, especially as pressure mounts on crowded destinations such as Kyoto, Mount Fuji viewing spots and central Tokyo districts.

Japan's national tourism strategy aims to draw 60 million visitors annually by 2030, but policymakers and local authorities are increasingly balancing that target with concerns over overtourism. Measures have included crowd controls, higher accommodation taxes in some areas, visitor-management rules at popular sites and campaigns encouraging travellers to explore regional destinations. For GCC visitors, that strategy fits with demand for quieter, curated experiences outside the standard Golden Route of Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.

JNTO's Dubai office has intensified destination marketing across the Gulf, with campaigns highlighting Hokkaido, Setouchi and other regions suited to repeat visitors. Promotional activity has focused on travel trade partners, digital media, luxury travel networks and family-oriented itineraries, reflecting the region's preference for planned holidays with strong service standards. Japan's participation in major Gulf travel events has also helped place the country more firmly in tour operators' premium Asia portfolios.

Air connectivity remains a decisive factor. Gulf hubs provide one-stop access to several Japanese gateways for travellers from across the region, while Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have helped keep Japan visible in high-yield leisure and business travel channels. Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi also act as connecting points for travellers from wider Middle East markets, strengthening Japan's ability to attract visitors beyond its traditional Asian feeder markets.

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Visa facilitation has added momentum. UAE nationals continue to benefit from visa-free short stays, while Qatari citizens have access to similar arrangements after completing required registration. Travellers from Saudi Arabia and other GCC states have increasingly been able to use electronic visa channels for tourism, reducing friction for families and first-time visitors. Expatriate residents in Gulf countries remain subject to nationality-based rules, but online processing has improved access for many applicants.