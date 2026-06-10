Chinese Investors Chase Spacex By Proxy Arabian Post

Underwriters handling the offering have been told not to accept orders from investors in mainland China and Hong Kong, with the restriction linked to US controls on sensitive aerospace and defence technology. Access to SpaceX's website and IPO marketing documents from both markets has also been blocked, adding a practical barrier to participation even for investors seeking information rather than direct allocations.

The exclusion has not dampened demand. Instead, it has redirected it. Wealth managers, retail brokers and market traders across Asia are reporting rising interest in proxy exposure to SpaceX through exchange-traded funds, supply-chain companies, satellite communications businesses and shares seen as beneficiaries of renewed investor enthusiasm for commercial space.

SpaceX is seeking to raise about $75bn at a valuation near $1.75tn, with trading expected on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX. The company's pitch to investors combines its dominant launch business, the global expansion of Starlink broadband and a longer-term plan to build space-based artificial intelligence computing infrastructure. That ambition has helped turn the IPO into a broader technology-market event rather than a conventional aerospace listing.

Mainland and Hong Kong investors face a more difficult path because SpaceX operates in areas covered by strict US export-control and national-security rules. Rockets, satellite networks and related communications technologies sit in a sensitive category, particularly given Washington's concerns over the transfer of advanced aerospace know-how to strategic competitors. SpaceX is also a major US government and defence contractor, making the offering more tightly scrutinised than a typical technology IPO.

See also Swiss watch exports falter after tariff surge

The result is a scramble for alternatives. Some wealthy investors are exploring whether offshore accounts in jurisdictions outside China and Hong Kong could provide access, though advisers warn that underwriting restrictions, beneficial-ownership checks and compliance screening may still block orders. Others are looking at US-listed or global ETFs with exposure to space, satellite and aerospace companies, even when those vehicles do not hold SpaceX directly.

A second route is through public companies believed to have links to the SpaceX and Starlink supply chain. Asian component makers have drawn attention from investors hoping that a listed SpaceX will accelerate capital spending and deepen supplier relationships. Taiwan-listed firms involved in communications equipment, printed circuit boards and radio-frequency components have seen stronger interest, while Japanese and European satellite and electronics groups have also attracted buying from investors seeking indirect exposure to the space economy.

China's domestic market has seen its own wave of activity. A-share investors have moved into satellite, navigation, advanced materials and commercial launch-related companies, often on thin evidence of a direct commercial link to SpaceX. Names associated with antennas, high-end materials and satellite components have been traded as“space concept” stocks, reflecting the same pattern seen during earlier waves of enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and humanoid robotics.