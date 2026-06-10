Somali Fans Rage Over Referee Visa Blow Arabian Post

Artan, regarded as one of Africa's leading match officials, had been due to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. His selection carried symbolic weight because he was set to become the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a men's World Cup. That prospect ended after he arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul and was refused entry by US authorities.

The decision has triggered anger among fans in Mogadishu and across the Somali diaspora, with many directing blame at President Donald Trump's administration and its tougher entry rules for nationals of several countries. Supporters described the case as an affront to a referee who had earned his place on sporting merit, not through political privilege. Social media posts in Somali, Arabic and English framed the incident as a humiliation for the country and a setback for young athletes who had seen Artan as proof that Somali talent could reach the game's highest stage.

US Customs and Border Protection said a traveller connected to the World Cup was subjected to additional inspection and found inadmissible because of vetting concerns. The agency did not publicly provide detailed evidence. The existence of a visa does not automatically guarantee admission at the border, as final entry decisions rest with immigration officers. That legal distinction, however, has done little to calm fans who argue that FIFA credentials, a tournament assignment and a valid visa should have offered stronger protection against removal.

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FIFA has confirmed that Artan will not participate in the tournament, saying immigration decisions are made by the host authorities. The governing body's position has drawn criticism from supporters and football observers who say the organisation should have secured firmer guarantees for referees, players, staff and accredited officials before awarding tournament duties across a co-hosting arrangement dominated by the United States.

Artan's case has gained added attention because of his standing in African football. He was named the continent's best male referee for 2025 and has handled major Confederation of African Football fixtures, including Africa Cup of Nations assignments. His rise had been followed closely in Somalia, where football has continued to operate despite conflict, weak institutions and limited sports infrastructure. For many fans, his World Cup call-up represented a rare international success story.

The Somali Football Federation and sports authorities expressed disappointment and backed Artan's integrity, while officials sought clarity through football channels. Fans gathered in online forums and local sports cafés questioned why a referee vetted through FIFA and CAF systems could be stopped at the last stage. Some also argued that the incident risks discouraging officials from countries facing tighter travel scrutiny, even when they qualify through recognised sporting pathways.

The controversy comes as the 2026 World Cup faces broader questions over access. The tournament is the largest in history, with 48 teams and matches across three countries, but the US leg has brought immigration and visa concerns to the centre of preparations. Officials, media personnel and supporters from countries subject to strict entry controls have faced uncertainty, even as FIFA has promoted the event as a festival for the whole football world.