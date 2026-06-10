Dubai Speeds Up Tourist Visa Approvals Arabian Post

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has indicated that the service applies to single-entry tourist visas issued for visits of either 30 or 60 days. Applications must be submitted through authorised tourism establishments or approved digital service channels, with standard eligibility checks still applying before approval is granted.

The faster processing timeline places visa facilitation at the centre of Dubai's wider tourism strategy, as the emirate seeks to maintain record visitor growth while managing heavy passenger volumes through one of the world's busiest international aviation hubs. The move is likely to benefit leisure travellers, travel agencies, hotels, airlines and event organisers that depend on short booking windows and swift confirmation of travel documents.

The 30-day single-entry tourist visa carries a base fee of Dh200, while the 60-day option is priced at Dh300, excluding value added tax and other applicable administrative charges. Additional fees may apply if the applicant is already inside the UAE at the time of processing. The authority's service terms state that there is no security deposit for this category of tourist visa.

Applicants are required to submit a personal photograph and a copy of a valid passport. For some nationalities, a national identity card from the country of origin may also be needed. Travellers must hold a passport or travel document valid for at least six months, along with a confirmed onward or return ticket and medical insurance valid in the UAE.

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The visa is intended strictly for tourism. Other entry permits remain available for visits to relatives or friends, job exploration, business opportunities, study, medical treatment and other purposes, each with separate documentary requirements, deposits and eligibility conditions. Officials have continued to urge travellers to use approved channels and verify the status of applications online to avoid delays or irregular processing.

The 48-hour processing window comes as Dubai's tourism and aviation sectors continue to operate at high intensity. The emirate received 19.59 million international overnight visitors in 2025, a 5 per cent increase from the previous year and its third consecutive annual tourism record. December crossed the two-million-visitor mark for the first time, underscoring the strength of winter demand and the city's ability to attract year-round traffic.

Dubai International handled 95.2 million passengers in 2025, up 3.1 per cent year on year, marking the busiest year in its history. India remained the airport's largest country market with 11.9 million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Pakistan and the United States. The hub was connected to 291 destinations across 110 countries through 108 international airlines by the end of the year.

The visa update is expected to strengthen Dubai's competitiveness against rival destinations that offer rapid e-visa or visa-on-arrival systems. Speed of approval has become a key factor in destination choice, particularly among travellers booking at short notice, families planning school-holiday trips, and visitors attending exhibitions, sporting events, conferences and weddings.

Travel agents say faster turnaround can reduce uncertainty at the booking stage, especially for visitors who need confirmed documents before buying tickets or finalising hotel stays. It also gives tourism establishments a clearer framework for managing applications, although approvals remain subject to immigration checks and compliance with entry rules.

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Dubai's hospitality sector stands to gain from smoother visa handling. The emirate has expanded its hotel room inventory over several years, while maintaining strong occupancy levels supported by major events, shopping festivals, cruise tourism and expanding air links. A quicker tourist visa service could help convert inquiries into confirmed bookings across both luxury and mid-market segments.

The measure also complements Dubai's broader shift towards digitised government services. Visa applicants and sponsors can use online platforms and smart applications for submission, payment and tracking, while approved centres remain available for those requiring assisted services. The government has been expanding digital immigration, residency and passenger-clearance systems to reduce friction across the travel chain.