Korean Liquor (K-SUUL), Raises Its First Flag For Globalization On Asia's Largest Stage Arabian Post

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2026 – The National Tax Service of Korea (Commissioner: Lim Kwang-hyun), for the first time, opened the“K-SUUL Pavilion” at Vinexpo Asia[1], which was held for three days from May 26 to 28 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

The opening of the“K-SUUL Pavilion” was served as a key milestone in raising the global profile of Korean alcoholic beverages and expanding overseas exports.

At the inaugural“K-SUUL AWARDS” held by National Tax Service of Korea last December, 175 small and medium-sized liquor producers from across Korea submitted a total of 366 products. Following document screening and blind testing, 12 products were selected.

The award-winning liquors, selected through a fair judging process with the participation of Korean citizens, was introduced to the global market through this exhibition, marking their first step toward overseas expansion.

The“K-SUUL Pavilion” was operated through cooperation between the National Tax Service of Korea and the liquor industry and association (the Korea Alcohol and Liquor Industry Association). It was designed as an integrated promotional platform to strengthen the export competitiveness of Korean alcoholic beverages and develop overseas sales channels.

The“K-SUUL Pavilion” was operated with a total of 16 booths (display and tasting booths), and 12 companies - including winners of the K-SUUL AWARDS - participated to hold consultations with overseas buyers.

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Participating companies ranged from traditional liquor breweries to regional soju producers and major liquor companies, showcasing the diverse spectrum of Korea's alcoholic beverage industry on a single stage.

In addition to the booths operated by the 12 participating companies, a dedicated booth was set up exclusively to showcase the award-winning liquors, further highlighting the significance of the K-SUUL AWARDS.

At the venue, promotional videos of the award-winning liquors were screened, while English-language brochures and souvenirs were distributed to attract local buyers and visitors to raise awareness of Korean alcoholic beverages.

In addition, meetings with the organizers of Vinexpo Asia, overseas buyers, and distribution industry officials were also held to identify rapidly changing global liquor market trends and assess the overseas expansion potential of Korean alcoholic beverages.

Han Yeong-seok Fermentation Research Institute expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to participate in the exhibition, saying,“It was meaningful to showcase our award-winning liquor, 'Dohan Cheongmyeongju,' on the same stage as liquors from around the world through this exhibition. We did our best to promote Korea's unique fermentation culture and the value of Korean liquor to the world.”

Going forward, the National Tax Service of Korea will continue to enhance the substance of the K-SUUL AWARDS, continuously discover outstanding liquors from promising small and medium-sized enterprises, and will actively support the globalization of Korean liquor (K-SUUL) by promoting it both domestically and internationally and helping these businesses expand their sales channels.

[1] Vinexpo Asia is Asia's largest B2B wine and spirits exhibition, attracting approximately 9,000 industry professionals from 60 countries last year.

Hashtag: #K-SUUL

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