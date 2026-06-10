Morpho Raises Funds For Onchain Credit Push Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Morpho has secured $175 million from a group of heavyweight financial and crypto investors, strengthening its bid to turn decentralised lending into core infrastructure for global credit markets.

The funding round was co-led by Paradigm, a16z crypto and Ribbit Capital, with participation from Apollo Funds, Circle Ventures, VanEck, Ledger Cathay, Variant, Wintermute Ventures, Prelude, IOSG, HashKey, Mirana, NJJ Capital, SBI Group and Bpifrance. The raise ranks among the largest private financings in decentralised finance and reflects a renewed institutional appetite for blockchain-based lending platforms that can handle customised credit products rather than speculative trading alone.

Morpho Association, which supports the open credit network, said the capital would be used to expand the protocol's role as a blockchain-based marketplace where lenders, borrowers, fintech platforms and asset managers can create and access tailored lending markets. The move comes as tokenised assets, stablecoins and onchain money-market products gain traction among financial institutions seeking faster settlement, programmable collateral and more transparent market operations.

The round values the protocol at up to about $2 billion, based on market pricing around its native token. Morpho's total value locked is estimated at more than $6 billion, placing it among the largest decentralised lending protocols by deposits. Its growth has been driven by vaults and markets that allow users and businesses to define their own collateral, interest-rate models and risk parameters instead of relying on a single pooled lending design.

The investment also signals a widening contest over the next phase of decentralised finance. Early DeFi lending was dominated by broad liquidity pools, where borrowers and depositors interacted through algorithmic rates. Morpho's model is more modular, allowing professional market participants to create isolated lending markets and curated vaults with differentiated risk profiles. That architecture has made it attractive to firms exploring credit products that resemble traditional finance but operate on blockchain rails.

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The protocol's backers include investors with strong exposure to both financial technology and crypto infrastructure. Ribbit Capital has long invested across fintech and digital-asset platforms, while a16z crypto and Paradigm have been among the most active venture firms in blockchain networks, stablecoin systems and decentralised applications. The presence of Apollo-linked funds, VanEck and Circle Ventures adds a further institutional layer to the deal, underlining the push to connect private credit, tokenised assets and blockchain settlement.

Morpho was launched in 2022 and first gained attention as a peer-to-peer optimisation layer for lending markets. It later evolved into a more flexible infrastructure stack, with Morpho Blue and Morpho Vaults allowing developers and curators to design lending markets with specific collateral and liquidation rules. In 2025, Morpho V2 added fixed-rate and fixed-term lending features, a key requirement for institutions that need defined maturity dates, predictable borrowing costs and more familiar credit structures.

The funding comes at a time when global credit markets are being re-examined through the lens of tokenisation. Private credit, Treasury products, money-market funds and other real-world assets have moved steadily onto blockchain networks, though adoption remains uneven. Advocates argue that onchain credit can reduce operational friction, improve auditability and allow collateral to move across platforms more efficiently. Sceptics point to smart-contract risk, liquidity concentration, regulatory uncertainty and the danger of treating total value locked as a proxy for safety.

Those risks remain material. DeFi lending platforms have faced market shocks, oracle failures, governance disputes and liquidation cascades during periods of volatility. Institutional users are also unlikely to move substantial credit activity onchain without clear compliance structures, robust risk controls and reliable counterparties. Morpho's challenge will be to scale without diluting the openness that made it attractive to crypto-native users, while meeting the standards expected by regulated financial firms.

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The competitive field is intensifying. Aave remains a dominant player in decentralised lending, while Spark, Compound, Euler and other protocols are refining their own approaches to capital efficiency and risk isolation. Morpho's pitch is that credit markets should become permissionless infrastructure, where different businesses can build specialised lending products on top of shared smart contracts rather than creating closed systems from scratch.

The new capital gives Morpho greater resources to hire, expand integrations and support developers building financial applications on its network. It also provides a signal to banks, asset managers and fintech firms that large investors expect onchain credit to move beyond experimental pilots.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network