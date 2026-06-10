Apple Watch Update Leaves Older Models Behind Arabian Post

The change means millions of users who bought relatively modern Apple Watches will remain on watchOS 26 unless they move to newer hardware. The supported list for watchOS 27 starts with Apple Watch Series 9 and extends to Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, Ultra 3 and SE 3. The cut-off is more severe than many previous watchOS transitions because it removes models that were still being sold or widely promoted within the past few years.

Apple previewed watchOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference on 8 June, positioning the update as part of a wider software reset built around Siri AI, Apple Intelligence, health features and tighter links between the Watch and iPhone. The developer beta is available now, with a public beta expected in July and the full release planned for the autumn alongside the next iPhone and Apple Watch cycle.

The most visible shift is Siri AI on the wrist. The revamped assistant is designed to handle more natural requests, continue conversations across devices, understand personal context and interact with apps more directly. On Apple Watch, that could include starting workouts, changing fitness goals, managing messages, controlling music and surfacing information through a dedicated Siri experience adapted for the smaller screen.

The new software also brings a redesigned app grid, smarter widgets, updates to Smart Stack, faster music playback, improved battery handling and expanded health and fitness tools. Workout Buddy, menstrual health notifications and language support are also being expanded, reinforcing Apple's effort to keep the Watch positioned as both a wellness device and a personal computing accessory.

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Hardware limitations are central to the decision. Apple has drawn the line around newer processors and the broader Apple Intelligence system. The Series 8 uses the S8 chip, while the first-generation Ultra and second-generation SE also fall below the new threshold. The Series 9 introduced the S9 chip, which improved on-device processing and enabled features such as the double-tap gesture. Newer Ultra and Series models build on that architecture.

The compatibility move will frustrate users who bought the first Apple Watch Ultra, launched as a premium rugged model, only to see it excluded from the next major software release four years later. The second-generation SE, marketed as a lower-cost entry point, is also affected despite being part of Apple's current value-focused strategy until the arrival of SE 3.

The update also creates a two-tier experience among users who do receive watchOS 27. Installing the operating system will require an iPhone 11 or later, or a second-generation iPhone SE or later, running iOS 27. But Siri AI and several Apple Intelligence functions will require a paired iPhone capable of running Apple's AI stack, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro generation and later models. That means some users with supported watches may still miss the headline features.