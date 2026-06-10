Dubai First-Home Scheme Widens Buyer Access Arabian Post

The scheme, run by Dubai Land Department and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, has drawn nearly 45,000 registrations in less than a year, underlining strong demand among residents seeking a route into ownership at a time when rents and property prices remain elevated across much of the emirate. The latest expansion brings nine more developers into the programme, raising the number of participating developers to 22 and widening the pool of homes available across locations, price ranges and unit types.

The newly added developers are 4Direction Developments, Arada, Dubai World Trade Centre, IRTH Group, Manam, Qube Development, Reportage Properties, SAMANA Developers and Sky View Real Estate. They join existing partners including Azizi Developments, Binghatti Properties, Beyond Developments, DAMAC Properties, Danube Properties, Dubai Properties, Ellington Properties, Emaar, Majid Al Futtaim, Meraas, Nakheel Properties, Palma Holding and Wasl.

The programme is open to UAE residents of any nationality aged 18 and above, provided they do not currently own a freehold residential property in Dubai. Eligible applicants must be seeking a property valued below Dh5 million. Registration is available through the Dubai Land Department website and the Dubai REST app, after which eligible buyers receive a QR code that can be used with participating developers and banks.

For first-time buyers, the benefits include early access to new launches before wider market release, preferential prices on selected units, flexible payment plans for off-plan properties, instalment options for Dubai Land Department registration fees through eligible credit cards and improved access to mortgage products. Five banks support the programme: Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic and Mashreq Bank.

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The scheme's growing uptake points to a shift in Dubai's property market from investor-led momentum towards deeper end-user demand. Many residents who have rented for years are now weighing ownership as a hedge against rent escalation and as a way to secure longer-term stability in the city. That change has been reinforced by Dubai's population growth, visa reforms, new project launches and sustained confidence in regulated off-plan sales.

Dubai's wider real estate market has entered 2026 with strong momentum. Total real estate transactions reached Dh917 billion in 2025 across more than 270,000 deals, while first-quarter 2026 transactions rose to Dh252 billion, reflecting continued demand despite concerns over affordability and a growing supply pipeline. Residential prices have climbed sharply over the past cycle, prompting closer attention to whether new handovers and developer competition can cool entry-level pricing without weakening market confidence.

The First-Time Home Buyer Programme is designed to address one of the market's central tensions: how to keep Dubai attractive to skilled residents and families when property values have moved beyond the reach of many middle-income households. By giving eligible buyers access to pre-launch inventory and preferential financing, the initiative seeks to reduce some of the cost and timing disadvantages faced by individual buyers competing with cash-rich investors.

The programme is also intended to support the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to raise homeownership levels and increase the sector's contribution to the economy. It aligns with the broader Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets a doubling of the emirate's economy by 2033 and seeks to strengthen Dubai's appeal as a global hub for talent, capital and enterprise.

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For developers, the initiative offers access to a verified pool of end-users who are more likely to hold property for personal use rather than short-term resale. That could help reduce speculative pressure in some segments while giving builders clearer demand signals for one-, two- and three-bedroom units aimed at residents rather than overseas investors.