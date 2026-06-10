Investor Notice Of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Concerning Its Lawsuit Against Genedx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT?

GeneDx is a genomics company that provides genetic testing services. On April 16, 2025, GeneDx announced an agreement to acquire Fabric Genomics, a company focused on AI-driven genomic interpretation.

The lawsuit filed by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose significant problems in Fabric Genomic's viability that would negatively impact GeneDx's overall business and operations.

On May 4, 2026, GeneDx announced its 2026 first quarter results, revealing a loss in operations of $57.5 million and earnings per share of -$0.28, a drop in adjusted gross margin from 74% to 69%, and a $31.3 million impairment loss directly attributable to Fabric Genomics. GeneDx also reduced its projected earnings from $540-$555 million to $475-$490 million. On this news, GeneDx's share price fell over 49%, or $33.42 per share, from the close on the previous day.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased GeneDx common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the GeneDx class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the GeneDx class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the GeneDx class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the GeneDx class action lawsuit.

WHO WE ARE:

Having been founded in 1976, Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has fifty years of experience prosecuting securities law class actions, including cases involving accounting fraud and insider trading. The Firm has achieved some of the largest recoveries in U.S. history for securities litigation, including a $6.19 billion recovery for WorldCom investors, $3.32 billion for Cendant investors, $1.05 billion for McKesson investors, and $970.5 million for AIG investors.