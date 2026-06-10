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Calgary Roofer Kristian Lamthi Launches Top Star Roofing Inc. Website After 15+ Years On The City's Roofs
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Top Star Roofing Inc., a family-run roofing company based in southeast Calgary, has officially launched its new website at topstarroofing. The launch marks a milestone for owner Kristian Lamthi, who founded the company after more than 15 years of hands-on roofing work across Calgary - through every major hailstorm since 2010, every chinook cycle, and every attic rain winter.
The new site reflects how the company actually operates: when homeowners call (403) 603-0650, they talk directly to Kristian. When a quote is given, the person who wrote it is the person on the roof. Top Star uses no subcontractors - every project is completed by Kristian and his own small, trained crew.
"Kristian didn't learn roofing from a textbook. He learned it on ladders, in Calgary winters, through summer hailstorms," the company's About page reads. After 700+ completed projects, he launched Top Star Roofing Inc. to do things the way he believed they should be done: owner on every job, honest quotes, and work that holds up.
A website built around Calgary's specific roofing problems
Rather than generic service pages, topstarroofing addresses the roofing issues unique to Calgary's climate:
Roof Repair - leak tracing, wind-lifted shingles, flashing failures, and rotted decking, with a focus on finding the source rather than patching the stain
Hail-Resistant Roofing - UL 2218 Class 4 shingles (Malarkey, IKO, GAF) that can qualify Calgary homeowners for 10–30% insurance discounts
Flat Roofing & EPDM - SBS modified bitumen, TPO, and 60-mil EPDM rubber membrane systems rated flexible down to -45°C for chinook freeze-thaw cycles
Skylight Repair - Velux and Columbia repair, IGU replacement, and reflashing
Attic Rain - the Calgary-specific chinook condensation problem that mimics a roof leak, addressed at the cause: ventilation, bath fans, and vapour barriers
Straight answers, written estimates
Top Star provides free, itemized written estimates - materials, labour, disposal, and timeline spelled out line by line, with most quotes delivered within 48 hours. Active leaks receive priority response. The company also tells homeowners when a $2,000 repair beats a $20,000 replacement.
Top Star Roofing Inc. is a registered Alberta business (Corporate Access #2026465019) with full liability insurance and WCB coverage.
Service area
Top Star serves all four Calgary quadrants and inner-city neighbourhoods, plus surrounding communities including Airdrie, Chestermere, Okotoks, Cochrane, and High River.
About Top Star Roofing Inc.
Top Star Roofing Inc. is a family-run, owner-operated roofing company based at 68 Douglas Woods Terrace SE, Calgary, AB. Founded by Kristian Lamthi after 15+ years of hands-on roofing work in Calgary, the company handles roof repair, hail-resistant roofing, flat roofing, EPDM, skylight repair, and attic rain remediation - with no subcontractors, ever.
Media Contact:
Kristian Lamthi, Owner
Top Star Roofing Inc.
(403) 603-0650
68 Douglas Woods Terrace SE, Calgary, AB T2Z 2E5
...
The new site reflects how the company actually operates: when homeowners call (403) 603-0650, they talk directly to Kristian. When a quote is given, the person who wrote it is the person on the roof. Top Star uses no subcontractors - every project is completed by Kristian and his own small, trained crew.
"Kristian didn't learn roofing from a textbook. He learned it on ladders, in Calgary winters, through summer hailstorms," the company's About page reads. After 700+ completed projects, he launched Top Star Roofing Inc. to do things the way he believed they should be done: owner on every job, honest quotes, and work that holds up.
A website built around Calgary's specific roofing problems
Rather than generic service pages, topstarroofing addresses the roofing issues unique to Calgary's climate:
Roof Repair - leak tracing, wind-lifted shingles, flashing failures, and rotted decking, with a focus on finding the source rather than patching the stain
Hail-Resistant Roofing - UL 2218 Class 4 shingles (Malarkey, IKO, GAF) that can qualify Calgary homeowners for 10–30% insurance discounts
Flat Roofing & EPDM - SBS modified bitumen, TPO, and 60-mil EPDM rubber membrane systems rated flexible down to -45°C for chinook freeze-thaw cycles
Skylight Repair - Velux and Columbia repair, IGU replacement, and reflashing
Attic Rain - the Calgary-specific chinook condensation problem that mimics a roof leak, addressed at the cause: ventilation, bath fans, and vapour barriers
Straight answers, written estimates
Top Star provides free, itemized written estimates - materials, labour, disposal, and timeline spelled out line by line, with most quotes delivered within 48 hours. Active leaks receive priority response. The company also tells homeowners when a $2,000 repair beats a $20,000 replacement.
Top Star Roofing Inc. is a registered Alberta business (Corporate Access #2026465019) with full liability insurance and WCB coverage.
Service area
Top Star serves all four Calgary quadrants and inner-city neighbourhoods, plus surrounding communities including Airdrie, Chestermere, Okotoks, Cochrane, and High River.
About Top Star Roofing Inc.
Top Star Roofing Inc. is a family-run, owner-operated roofing company based at 68 Douglas Woods Terrace SE, Calgary, AB. Founded by Kristian Lamthi after 15+ years of hands-on roofing work in Calgary, the company handles roof repair, hail-resistant roofing, flat roofing, EPDM, skylight repair, and attic rain remediation - with no subcontractors, ever.
Media Contact:
Kristian Lamthi, Owner
Top Star Roofing Inc.
(403) 603-0650
68 Douglas Woods Terrace SE, Calgary, AB T2Z 2E5
...
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