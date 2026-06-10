Israel Rally And Counter-Demonstration Clash In Switzerland

They released the man on the spot, a spokesperson for the cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday.

The counter-demonstration group chanted anti-Israeli slogans in the direction of the authorised rally. When someone from the pro-Palestinian group tried to steal an Israel flag, a scuffle broke out and the police intervened.

The Israel demonstration moved from the Elisabethenanlage to the market square. Apart from the incident in Falknerstrasse, the police were able to prevent a physical clash between the two groups.

The authorised demonstration was able to take a different route to the market square. A police contingent was present until the end.

The“Silent Walk” with Israeli flags has already taken place in several Swiss cities. There was a similar rally in Basel in December 2025. At that time, there was also a counter-demonstration and the police prevented a clash between the two groups.

This content was published on Jun 9, 2026 In a joint declaration with 19 states, Switzerland has expressed its concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip.