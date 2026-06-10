Swiss Canton Bans Headscarves For Female Teachers
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St. Galler Kantonsrat beschliesst Kopftuchverbot für Lehrerinnen
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Read more: St. Galler Kantonsrat beschliesst Kopftuchverbot für Lehrer
The motion and subsequent debate was triggered by a case in Eschenbach.
In the summer of 2025, parents in Eschenbach objected to the employment of a young teacher who wanted to teach with a headscarf. In the end, the school decided not to employ her.
Shortly afterwards, individual members from all four parliamentary groups submitted a motion to the cantonal council, demanding clarification of the situation.
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In the Elementary School Act, the wearing of“religiously motivated clothing or symbols by teachers” at public schools should be prohibited.
The government supported the demand, but wanted to limit the ban to primary schools. On Wednesday, the council voted in favour of the motion by 70 votes to 46 after a debate. The cantonal government must now draw up an amendment to the law.More More Swiss parliament to debate ban on headscarves in schools
This content was published on Mar 30, 2026 The right-wing Swiss People's Party wants to ban the wearing of the hijab for girls under the age of 16.Read more: Swiss parliament to debate ban on headscarves in sc
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