MENAFN - Swissinfo) Despite climate commitments and the expansion of renewable energy, Switzerland – like the rest of the world – remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels. This series of graphs illustrates how oil and gas are used, and highlights which countries are making the most progress in the energy transition. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Charts show fossil fuel reliance in Switzerland and worldwide This content was published on June 10, 2026 - 15:27 1 minute

I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo for more than 20 years.

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