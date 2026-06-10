Charts Show Fossil Fuel Reliance In Switzerland And Worldwide
I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo for more than 20 years.
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Combustibili fossili in Svizzera e nel mondo: lo stato attuale in grafici
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Read more: Combustibili fossili in Svizzera e nel mondo: lo stato attuale in gr
>> Discover our series on fossil fuels in Switzerland:More More Energy transition Switzerland's fossil fuel dependence explained
This series explains why Switzerland remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels despite its climate goals.Read more: Switzerland's fossil fuel dependence expl
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