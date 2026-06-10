MENAFN - Swissinfo) A heavy armoured door leading to an underground room with shower, dry toilet, cooker and bunk beds: welcome to a fallout shelter. Switzerland has around 370,000 fallout shelters – around 5,000 of them public - housing over nine million people. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland trying to keep nuclear shelters up and running, with some being turned into wine cellars or party rooms This content was published on June 10, 2026 - 16:57 6 minutes Victor de Thier, RTBF External Content

But in the face of ageing infrastructures and technological developments in weaponry, these shelters are less and less suited to today's threats. This is why,“in view of the changing global security situation”, the Swiss federal government decided last October to investExternal link massively in public shelters over 40 years old.

An obligation dating back to the Cold War

How is it that a country like Switzerland, known for its neutrality, has so many fallout shelters? Let's take a quick look back. At the height of the Cold War, with the East and West facing each other over the nuclear threat, Switzerland promulgated a federal law requiring the construction of protected places for every inhabitant of the country.

More specifically, the Federal Law of October 4,1963 on civil protection constructions requires the construction of a shelter to be included in every new dwelling. If this is not done, you have to pay a tax – ranging from CHF400 to CHF800 (€437 to €874) per person – to finance the construction of a space in a public shelter.

Swiss-style bunkers are also appreciated abroad:

More More Culture Switzerland sets 'gold standard' for designing bunkers

This content was published on Jun 29, 2023 Switzerland has gained a strong reputation since the Cold War for building and equipping underground bomb shelters.

Read more: Switzerland sets 'gold standard' for designing bu