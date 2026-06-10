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Swiss Iphone Users To Get Access To Siri AI

Swiss Iphone Users To Get Access To Siri AI


2026-06-10 02:15:49
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss users of iPhones and iPads will be given access to the new version of the Siri assistant software with artificial intelligence, despite the product not being launched in the European Union. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss iPhone users to get access to Siri AI This content was published on June 10, 2026 - 10:31 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Schweizer iPhone-Besitzer erhalten Zugriff auf Siri AI Original Read more: Schweizer iPhone-Besitzer erhalten Zugriff auf Si

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The blocking of Siri AI only affects the 27 EU countries, an Apple spokesperson told the news agency AWP.“So Switzerland is not included,” the spokesperson said.

+ Can Switzerland live without Big Tech? We put it to the test

Siri AI will be available as a beta version for Swiss users later this year when the language is set to English.“Apple will quickly expand support for other languages,” the spokesperson added.

However, this will require a device from the latest few generations. Siri AI runs on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max or newer. For tablets, people must have an iPad mini (A17 Pro) or an iPad with M1 or newer.

This means that Swiss users are better off than EU citizens. Apple has decided not to make Siri AI available in the European Union due to the EU Commission's demand that iPhones and iPads be fully open to AI assistants from other providers.

More More Apple to delay launch of AI-powered features in Europe, blames EU tech rules

This content was published on Jun 21, 2024 By Foo Yun Chee

Read more: Apple to delay launch of AI-powered features in Europe, blames EU tech

Adapted from German by AI/mga

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Swissinfo

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