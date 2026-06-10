Swiss Iphone Users To Get Access To Siri AI

The blocking of Siri AI only affects the 27 EU countries, an Apple spokesperson told the news agency AWP.“So Switzerland is not included,” the spokesperson said.

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Siri AI will be available as a beta version for Swiss users later this year when the language is set to English.“Apple will quickly expand support for other languages,” the spokesperson added.

However, this will require a device from the latest few generations. Siri AI runs on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max or newer. For tablets, people must have an iPad mini (A17 Pro) or an iPad with M1 or newer.

This means that Swiss users are better off than EU citizens. Apple has decided not to make Siri AI available in the European Union due to the EU Commission's demand that iPhones and iPads be fully open to AI assistants from other providers.

This content was published on Jun 21, 2024 By Foo Yun Chee

Adapted from German by AI/mga