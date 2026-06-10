UN Chief Warns Of Full War In The Gulf, Seeks New Security Framework

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, June 10 (IANS) Warning that a“full war” could erupt in the Gulf, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a“new security architecture” for the region.

In the Gulf region,“the ceasefire is more like a 'lesser-fire' – as we have seen with the escalating attacks and rhetoric over the last 48 hours,” he told the Security Council.

“We should not minimise the risks of 'lesser fire' becoming 'full fire', or in other words, 'full war',” he said.

The warning came as the fragile ceasefire that came into force in April was fraying, and US President Donald Trump threatened“to hit them hard again today” because they were taking“too long” to negotiate a peace deal.

After Iran, according to Trump, downed a US helicopter on Monday, the US launched attacks on Iran the next day. Iran, in turn, launched attacks on US-related targets in Bahrain and as far away as Jordan.

Guterres said,“It's time to explore a new security architecture for the Gulf – based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States, non-interference in their internal affairs, and enhanced multilateral cooperation.”

He did not explain in concrete terms what it could be, beyond the generalities.

Guterres said restrictions on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz were causing“hardships and instability across the world” and“pushing up inflation and piling on debt”.

“Even in the best-case scenario, these shocks will be felt for many months – with developing countries bearing the heaviest impacts,” he added.

“The world needs to see a complete ceasefire with navigational rights and freedoms restored, in line with international law, and serious negotiations on the nuclear issues – ensuring that Iran's nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful,” he said.