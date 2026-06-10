IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Hail And Strong Winds Across MP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 10 (IANS) The Meteorological Centre, Bhopal, has issued a fresh weather alert warning of widespread thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds across Madhya Pradesh over the next five days.

The bulletin highlights significant rainfall activity and strong winds already recorded in several districts, with Shahpura-Jabalpur receiving 29.3 mm of rainfall, Patan 15.8 mm and Kurai 15 mm.

Gusty winds touched 74 kmph in Jabalpur and 68 kmph in Sidhi, while hailstorms were reported in Jabalpur and Damoh.

According to the forecast, moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and wind speeds gusting up to 70 kmph are likely on Wednesday evening over Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Dindori, Katni, Satna, Chitrakoot, Maihar, Panna, TR and Umaria/Bandhavgarh.

Light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds of up to 50 kmph are expected over Betul, Mandla/Kanha, Anuppur, Amarkantak, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Bhedaghat, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Damoh, Ujjain, Mahakaleshwar, Ratlam, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli districts.

The IMD has further warned of gusty winds ranging between 40 kmph and 60 kmph in different regions through June 14.

On June 12, hailstorms accompanied by thunderstorms are likely in Datia, Bhind, Morena, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari districts.

Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh and adjoining districts may also experience strong winds and lightning.

By June 13, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Damoh, Sagar and Chhatarpur are expected to witness severe weather conditions.

Officials have advised farmers to protect standing crops from hail damage by covering them or harvesting them early wherever possible.

Livestock should be sheltered, and residents have been urged to remain indoors during thunderstorms.

The advisory also cautions against taking shelter under trees or staying near electric poles during lightning strikes. Vehicle owners have been advised to park their vehicles in covered areas to avoid damage.

Health experts have warned of an increased risk of flu, cough and cold during this period and recommended vitamin-rich diets to boost immunity.

With the southwest monsoon advancing steadily, conditions remain favourable for its further progress into Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha in the coming days.

The IMD has urged citizens to stay updated with official forecasts and take necessary precautions as severe weather continues to impact large parts of Madhya Pradesh.