Tim Cook Thanks PM Modi For Supporting Innovation That Enriches People's Lives

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest serving PM in India's history.

“Congratulations on becoming the longest serving prime minister elected in India's history, and thank you for supporting innovation that enriches people's lives,” Cook posted on X.

PM Modi posted on X that he is deeply touched by the good wishes conveyed by people from all walks of life today and over the last few days.

“While I may not have been able to respond to each message individually, I cherish every greeting conveyed. I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to serve Bharat and contribute to our nation's development journey,” said PM Modi.

“Over the years, the people of India have repeatedly voted for stability, good governance and development. Their trust has been my greatest source of strength. I remain fully committed to working with even greater dedication to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat and fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore Indians,” the Prime Minister added.

Last month, US tech giant Apple achieved March quarter revenue records and saw double-digit growth in nearly every emerging market, including India, according to its CEO Tim Cook.

He said,“We set March quarter revenue records and grew double digits in every geographic segment including strong double-digit growth in Greater China and the rest of Asia-Pacific”.

“We also achieved March quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets and saw double-digit growth in nearly every emerging market we track, including India,” he said during the analysts' call after posting robust results for the January-March quarter.

Cook further stated that“We were also thrilled to open the doors to our sixth store in India”.

“It has been wonderful to see how we've continued to grow in India in recent years, part of our larger efforts to connect with even more customers and emerging markets all over the world,” he said.

On a question on how are you seeing the market in India evolve around the base of iPhones and the opportunity of kind of a rising middle class, Cook said“I think it's a huge opportunity for us”.

“We've been focused on this for a while. It's the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third-largest PC market, and despite doing extremely well there for quite some time we still have a modest share. And so I think that really speaks to the opportunity that we have,” said Cook.

“There are a lot of people moving into the middle class there, and we've got some great products for them both currently and coming. And if you look at the majority of customers in all of our categories from the iPhone to the Mac to the iPad to the Watch, are new to that product there. And so it speaks very well to growing the installed base there. Net-net, I'm over the moon excited about India,” Cook added.

-IANS

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