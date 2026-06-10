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Brazil-Arab Gallery #63


2026-06-10 02:15:34
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Jordan celebrated the 80th anniversary of its Proclamation of Independence on May 25. The occasion was marked by ceremonies in Brasília, including a reception for Brazilian and foreign authorities hosted by the Embassy of Jordan on Monday (8). Brazil's Chamber of Deputies also paid tribute to the Arab country during a special session held on May 18.

Among those who addressed the session were Jordan's ambassador in Brasília, Maen Masaden (pictured); the director of the Middle East Division at Brazil's foreign ministry, Clélio Crippa Filho; the Vatican's apostolic nuncio to Brazil, Gianbattista Diquattro; and federal deputies Marcelo Crivella and Pedro Soares.

“Eighty years of independence represent not only a milestone of pride in our national history, but also a moment for reflection and gratitude, as well as an opportunity to honor the generations of Jordanians who built the state, defended its sovereignty, and strengthened its institutions,” said Masaden.

Kayo Magalhães/Chamber of Deputies

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #63 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

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Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

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