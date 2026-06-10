Brazil-Arab Gallery #63
Among those who addressed the session were Jordan's ambassador in Brasília, Maen Masaden (pictured); the director of the Middle East Division at Brazil's foreign ministry, Clélio Crippa Filho; the Vatican's apostolic nuncio to Brazil, Gianbattista Diquattro; and federal deputies Marcelo Crivella and Pedro Soares.
“Eighty years of independence represent not only a milestone of pride in our national history, but also a moment for reflection and gratitude, as well as an opportunity to honor the generations of Jordanians who built the state, defended its sovereignty, and strengthened its institutions,” said Masaden.Kayo Magalhães/Chamber of Deputies
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