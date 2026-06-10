Sharjah Collection Triumphs At The REVE Luxury Awards 2026 With Six Prestigious Honours

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah Collection dazzled on international stage winning six prestigious honours at the REVE Luxury Awards 2026, reaffirming its position as one of the world's leading experience-led hospitality brands. The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of Al Badayer Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat and Nomad by Sharjah Collection across a range of global and regional categories.

The recognition highlights Sharjah Collection's continued commitment to creating exceptional destinations that celebrate nature, heritage, wellbeing, and authentic connections to place. Developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the collection has become renowned for offering distinctive experiences that showcase the Emirate's diverse landscapes, from sweeping desert dunes and pristine coastlines to immersive nature retreats.

Commenting on the achievement, Ahmed Ben Zaied, General Manager of Sharjah Collection, said:“Winning six honours at the REVE Luxury Awards is a proud moment for the entire Sharjah Collection team. These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to creating meaningful experiences that inspire discovery, foster wellbeing, and celebrate the extraordinary natural and cultural heritage of Sharjah. We are honoured to see our retreats recognised on both the regional and global stage, and we dedicate this achievement to our passionate teams who continuously deliver memorable experiences for our guests.”

Among the standout winners, Al Badayer Retreat by Sharjah Collection received two prestigious accolades, being named Luxury Women's Sanctuary – Global and Luxury Boutique Retreat – Middle East. Set amidst the golden dunes of central Sharjah, the retreat offers a unique desert escape where wellness, tranquillity, and authentic Arabian hospitality come together in an unforgettable setting.

Kingfisher Retreat by Sharjah Collection achieved international recognition with two global titles, securing Luxury Wellbeing Retreat – Global and Luxury Beach Retreat – Global. Located within a protected coastal sanctuary on Sharjah's East Coast, the retreat is celebrated for its harmonious blend of nature, sustainability, privacy, and wellbeing-focused experiences.

Meanwhile, Nomad by Sharjah Collection was recognised as Best Hidden Gem – Middle East and Eco-Friendly Upscale Resort – Middle East. The awards acknowledge the property's innovative hospitality concept and its commitment to environmentally conscious travel experiences that encourage guests to reconnect with nature in meaningful ways.

The REVE Luxury Awards celebrate excellence across the global hospitality industry, recognising properties that consistently deliver outstanding guest experiences, innovation, and service. Securing six honours across both global and regional categories further strengthens Sharjah Collection's reputation as one of the Middle East's most distinctive hospitality portfolios.

As travellers increasingly seek experiences that are authentic, immersive, and purpose-driven, Sharjah Collection continues to set new benchmarks for experiential tourism, offering destinations where culture, nature, sustainability, and hospitality come together to create journeys that are both memorable and meaningful.

REVE Luxury Awards 2026 Winners:

Luxury Women's Sanctuary – Global Luxury Boutique Retreat – Middle East

Al Badayer Retreat by Sharjah Collection

Luxury Wellbeing Retreat – Global Luxury Beach Retreat – Global

Kingfisher Retreat by Sharjah Collection

Best Hidden Gem – Middle East Eco-Friendly Upscale Resort – Middle East

Nomad by Sharjah Collection

About Sharjah Collection:

Sharjah Collection is a portfolio of seven heritage-inspired retreats developed by Shurooq (Sharjah Investment and Development Authority), designed to showcase the soul of the Emirate through sustainable, nature-led hospitality. Blending luxury, culture and environmental responsibility, the collection offers authentic experiences across Sharjah's most extraordinary landscapes – from golden desert dunes and protected mangrove islands to historic mountain villages steeped in heritage.

Sharjah Collection includes 7 unique retreats, Al Badayer Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat, and the newly opened Nomad by Sharjah Collection. Each property is thoughtfully integrated into its natural and cultural surroundings, offering privacy, tranquility and a meaningful connection to place.

Aligned with Sharjah's vision to lead in sustainable and experiential tourism, Sharjah Collection champions eco-conscious design, heritage preservation and low-impact architecture. More than places to stay, its retreats invite travellers to experience the Emirate through journeys shaped by authenticity, environmental stewardship and refined Arabian hospitality.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority Shurooq:

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is the driving force behind Sharjah's transformation into a leading destination for business, tourism, and sustainable living. Established in 2009 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and led by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, the authority has spearheaded nearly AED 8 billion in investments across over 50 strategic projects covering more than 60 million square feet. Through sustainable development, bold partnerships, and innovation across real estate, hospitality, leisure, and culture, Shurooq continues to strengthen Sharjah's position as a global hub for investment and tourism - creating meaningful experiences that drive growth for the economy, people, and planet.