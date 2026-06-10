J&K's First Legislative Fellowship, Sheikh-Ul-Alam MLA, Launched

The fellowship is being jointly spearheaded by the JKSA and the JKCPRS, which work collectively as partner institutions on a range of initiatives related to youth empowerment, public policy, governance, education, leadership development, and social transformation. The fellowship is a pioneering initiative designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and public service by providing talented youth with first-hand exposure to governance, policymaking, legislative functioning, public administration, constituency management, and grassroots development. By placing motivated graduates and young professionals within the offices of Members of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, it aims to nurture a new generation of policy professionals, public leaders, and changemakers from Jammu & Kashmir.

Programme Structure and Training

The inaugural cohort, expected to commence in July 2026, will consist of approximately 22 Fellows selected through a highly competitive process from diverse academic, professional, and social backgrounds. Each Fellow will be attached to a Member of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly and will work closely with the legislator for a period of 13 months. In addition, two selected Fellows will also be placed with the Office of the Chief Minister to gain exposure to executive governance and policymaking at the highest level.

Prior to their legislative placement, Fellows will undergo an intensive residential one-month training programme at SPI Campus in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, designed to equip them with both theoretical understanding and practical skills in governance and public affairs. Participants will also gain first-hand experience of real-world governance challenges and contemporary policy issues, enabling them to contribute effectively during their legislative placements.

Fellows' Responsibilities

Fellows will support legislators in policy research, legislative analysis, constituency outreach, public grievance redressal, communications, stakeholder engagement, development planning, data-driven decision-making, and evidence-based policy formulation.

Vision for Youth Empowerment