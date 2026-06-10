Basketball Pioneer Ulhas KS Honoured By Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Honours Basketball Trailblazer

Indian international basketball player Ulhas KS was honoured by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in recognition of his contributions to Indian basketball and his achievements on the international stage.

Pioneering a Path in European Basketball

Widely regarded as the face of Indian basketball's rise on the global stage, Ulhas KS has forged a path that was once considered impossible for Indian players. Through unwavering determination, resilience, and years of dedication to his craft, he became one of the first Indians to establish a successful professional basketball career in Europe, according to a press release. His achievements include becoming the first Indian to compete in Serbia's First Division, representing one of the world's premier basketball nations, and finishing as the second-highest scorer in his debut professional season in Europe.

By breaking barriers and succeeding in some of the most competitive basketball environments in the world, Ulhas has helped redefine the possibilities for Indian athletes and inspired a new generation to pursue opportunities beyond national borders. Over the course of his career, Ulhas has represented professional clubs across Europe while serving as a prominent ambassador for Indian basketball. His success has contributed significantly to the growing recognition of Indian basketball internationally and has played a key role in creating pathways for aspiring Indian players seeking to compete at the highest levels of the sport.

An Honour to Inspire

Speaking on the recognition, Ulhas KS said, "Receiving this honour is deeply meaningful and serves as a reminder of how far Indian basketball has come. My journey has been shaped by opportunities, perseverance, and the support of people who believed in me along the way. I hope this recognition encourages more young athletes to dream beyond traditional pathways and pursue basketball at the highest levels. Indian talent has the potential to compete anywhere in the world, and I remain committed to contributing to the growth of the sport in every way I can."

A Legacy of Redefining Possibilities

The recognition further underscores the growing presence of Indian athletes across global sports ecosystems and highlights the role of pioneering athletes such as Ulhas in creating new pathways for future generations. Ulhas is a trailblazer in Indian basketball, making history as the first Indian to play professional basketball in Europe and the first to compete in Serbia's KLS Division 1.

A proven performer on the international stage, he emerged as the second-highest scorer in the Moldovan National League Division 1 and represented India in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. From captaining the University of Westminster to winning championships in the UK and India, his journey reflects excellence, leadership, and a relentless drive--redefining global opportunities for Indian athletes and paving the way for the next generation to pursue professional careers internationally. (ANI)

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