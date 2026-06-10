Cong Moves EC Over 'Perverse' Rejection Of Meenakshi Natarajan's Bid

A ten-member Congress delegation met with the Election Commission in New Delhi over the rejection of party Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination from Madhya Pradesh.

Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that the Returning Officer's decision to reject the nomination of Natarajan is "perverse" and contrary to the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, as the criminal matter against the Congress candidate has not even reached the stage of cognisance. Shingvi argued that the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan had been rejected at a stage far earlier than what the law requires for disclosure.

'Political conspiracy': Congress leaders slam rejection

Congress saw the rejection of nomination papers as a "political conspiracy" to secure all three Rajya Sabha seats for the BJP, while the ruling party questioned Natarajan over the non-disclosure of relevant information.

Natarajan said she continues to have faith in India's constitutional institutions and democratic processes and will fight the battle. "We still have full hope in constitutional institutions, and that's why we are fighting this battle. The Election Commission has heard our case today, and now we are waiting. We are in our fight. We still believe, somewhere or other, that some form of democratic integrity remains in a democracy," Natarajan said.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh called the rejection of nomination papers "unconstitutional," alleging bias by the returning officer. "This is certainly an unconstitutional and illegal decision, showing clear bias by the returning officer. Both legal and political steps will be taken," he said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the rejection was a "political conspiracy" to secure "artificial numbers" in Parliament. In a post on X on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP, saying the rejection of Natarajan's nomination reflected the "real condition of democracy" under the Modi government, even as celebrations were held to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. "It is peak irony that on the day the BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supposed long stay in power as a cooked-up milestone for Indian democracy, the election machinery under his watch has illegally rejected the nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh. This is the real condition of democracy under Modi," Siddaramaiah said.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy raised concerns over the role of the Election Commission in the matter. "The rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination in Madhya Pradesh raises questions about the role of the Election Commission. Her case should not have been dismissed just because of a private complaint in Telangana, which she had already addressed upon receiving notice," Reddy said.

BJP hits back, accuses Natarajan of concealing facts

On the other hand, the BJP, whose formal complaint to the Returning Officer over non-disclosure of the case derailed Natarajan's Rajya Sabha dreams, called Congress out over levelling accusations against the Election Commission.

Trivedi said that the case against Natarajan originated from a complaint filed by a female Congress worker in Telangana against a state-level party leader, alleging exploitation and inappropriate behaviour. "It is quite clear that a case was pending against the Congress candidate, Meenakshi Natarajan, in a Telangana court. It was a case filed by a female Congress worker from Telangana against a Congress leader from the same state, alleging exploitation and inappropriate behaviour; in her complaint, she had also named the Congress candidate--who was the leader in charge--in connection with the matter. From a legal standpoint, every candidate is required to disclose information regarding any case pending against them. Congress have a government in Telangana, why didn't they provide a written statement confirming that this case has been closed? Why didn't the Congress candidate or the Congress party field a backup candidate? Did the Congress--foreseeing inevitable defeat--deliberately fill out the form in such a way that their candidacy would be rejected?" added Trivedi.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Their own people informed us about their leader's wrongdoing, so we lodged a complaint. Even then, they lied, claiming they had no information, despite having already submitted an affidavit to the court. When questioned in the morning about the case filed against them, they denied having any knowledge, even though Meenakshi-ji had already filed that affidavit in court. To tell such blatant lies, outright falsehoods and then level accusations against the Election Commission."

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of playing the "victim card". "Instead of engaging in introspection, the Congress party always resorts to playing the 'victim card.' The issue was that Meenakshi Natarajan had concealed a criminal case in her nomination papers, which is a criminal offence in itself and provided valid legal grounds for the cancellation of her nomination. When the Returning Officer acted on this, they started lamenting and crying foul. When there is such open dissent, what is the point of taunting the BJP, blaming the Election Commission, or staging sit-in protests?" he said.

BJP candidates set to be elected unopposed

With Natarajan's nomination cancelled, all three Bharatiya Janata Party candidates from Madhya Pradesh--Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agarwal and Mahesh Kewat--are set to enter the Rajya Sabha unopposed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)