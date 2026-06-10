No Ban On Indian Mangoes, Nepal Clarifies Border Restrictions Are Technical

Nepal's Ministry of Agriculture, Forests and Environment has officially refuted reports of a ban on Indian mangoes, clarifying that recent border restrictions are purely technical measures intended to prevent the entry of high-risk pests. In a statement issued Wednesday, the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre (PQPMC), acting as Nepal's National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO), addressed the confusion that had triggered anxiety among fruit traders and consumers in border regions like Janakpurdham.

Official Clarification on Phytosanitary Measures

Nepal explained that the measures were implemented following a Pest Risk Analysis (PRA), conducted in compliance with the Plant Quarantine and Protection Act of 2064. "This Centre's attention has been drawn to news reports circulating in various media and social platforms claiming that a ban has been imposed on the import of Indian mangoes. As the National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) of Nepal, this Centre regularly conducts Pest Risk Analysis (PRA) in the course of adopting biosecurity measures in accordance with the Plant Quarantine and Protection Act, 2064, and based on this, phytosanitary measures are being adopted to prevent the entry of high-risk pests."

To ensure the safety of agricultural produce, Nepal has mandated adherence to international biosecurity practices. These include ensuring consignments are free from specific high-risk pests and mandatory treatment of mangoes in water at 48°C for one hour, a standard international protocol to eliminate larvae and pathogens.

"In this context, regarding the import of mangoes from India, only phytosanitary measures such as freedom from certain pests and treatment in water at 48 degrees Celsius for 1 hour have been adopted, as per international practice. All concerned parties are informed that this Centre has not imposed any ban on the import of Indian mangoes; rather, import permits are being issued as requested, and release orders for import into Nepal are being issued based on the phytosanitary certificates issued accordingly by the National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) of the Government of India," the report said.

Impact on Trade and Market Reassurance

The clarification comes after fruit traders in Janakpurdham reported earlier this week that sudden restrictions had disrupted supply chains. While local Nepali mangoes are highly regarded for their quality, their limited harvest season, lasting only about two months, makes the consistent import of Indian produce essential to meeting consumer demand year-round.

Traders had expressed significant concern regarding business sustainability following the initial reports of the restrictions. By reaffirming that trade remains open, provided the shipments meet the specified phytosanitary standards, the Nepali government aims to stabilise the supply chain and reassure the market that the movement of goods between the two nations continues to align with established international trade norms. (ANI)

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