Ministry Of Coal To Hold Coal And Lignite Gasification Roadshow In Hyderabad

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Coal will organise a roadshow on coal and lignite gasification projects in Hyderabad on June 11, 2026, as part of its efforts to promote investment and industry participation in the sector.

The roadshow follows a similar event held in New Delhi and is intended to facilitate discussions on policy measures, technology developments, investment opportunities and project implementation related to coal gasification.

Coal gasification involves converting coal into synthesis gas (syngas), which can be used for producing products such as methanol, ammonium nitrate, synthetic natural gas and other industrial chemicals.

The Government has introduced policy measures and incentives to encourage the adoption of the technology as part of efforts to diversify coal utilisation and support domestic resource development.

According to the Ministry, the Hyderabad event will provide a platform for policymakers, industry representatives, technology providers and investors to explore opportunities for collaboration and accelerate the development of coal and lignite gasification projects across the country.

The initiative is part of the Ministry's broader efforts to promote industry participation, support technological advancement and strengthen the ecosystem for coal gasification projects in India.

(KNN Bureau)

