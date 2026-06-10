India Pharma Exports Rise To USD 31 Bn In FY26, Target USD 50 Bn By 2030: Govt

MENAFN - KNN India)India's pharmaceutical exports have grown from approximately USD 14 billion in FY2014–15 to USD 31 billion in FY2025–26, with medicines now reaching patients in more than 200 countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Global Ambassador Meet on the Pharmaceutical Sector in New Delhi, Goyal noted,“Indian medicines are widely accepted across global markets owing to the industry's established quality standards and manufacturing capabilities.”

“India is well positioned to serve the world as an innovator, manufacturer, reliable supplier of affordable medicines, partner in advanced healthcare technologies and destination for contract manufacturing,” he added.

The meet was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, and diplomats from 98 countries, alongside industry representatives, regulators, and senior government officials.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal emphasised the government's target of USD 50 billion in pharmaceutical exports by 2030, driven by quality, innovation, regulatory excellence, and market diversification.

Agrawal noted,“India has more than 10,500 manufacturing units and over 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories.”

Over 60 per cent of India's pharmaceutical exports are destined for highly regulated markets - a figure he cited as evidence of growing international confidence in Indian manufacturing and quality standards, he added.

(KNN Bureau)

