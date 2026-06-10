Anti-Dumping, Safeguard Measures Are Tools For Fair Competition, Not Import Curbs, Says DGTR

MENAFN - KNN India)The trade remedy measures - covering anti-dumping, anti-subsidy, and safeguard investigations - are instruments of fair trade and not import restrictions, said Additional Secretary and Director General of Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) Amitabh Kumar during a media briefing.

The DG also outlined the DGTR's institutional role, recent reforms, and commitment to protecting domestic industry from unfair trade practices.

The purpose of trade remedy measures, he said, is to restore fair competition and ensure a level playing field for Indian producers while permitting legitimate imports to continue at fair prices.

Kumar outlined DGTR's evidence-based investigation process, which involves examining applications, analysing questionnaire responses, verifying information, conducting oral hearings, and issuing final findings.

All stakeholders - including domestic producers, exporters, importers, user industries, and other parties - are given the opportunity to participate and submit evidence, as per the DGTR chief.

He stressed that DGTR follows the Lesser Duty Rule, under which duties are recommended only to the extent necessary to address the injury caused to domestic industry, and that the interests of user industries, downstream sectors, and consumers are factored into every proceeding through economic interest assessments and stakeholder consultations.

Kumar reaffirmed DGTR's commitment to transparent investigations, stakeholder participation, and effective trade defence for both Indian industry and exporters operating in global markets.

(KNN Bureau)