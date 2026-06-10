Cabinet Approves Rs 2,169 Crore Ahmedabad Metro Extension Project

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Phase 2A of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project.

The Rs 2169-crore project will extend metro connectivity to the city's airport through a 6.032-km corridor.

The new corridor will include five stations-Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport. Of these, four stations will be elevated while one will be underground.

With the completion of Phase 2A, the operational Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro network will expand to 77.63 km.

The project aims to improve connectivity between the airport and key residential and commercial areas while integrating with the existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro corridor.

It is also expected to support future infrastructure requirements linked to major sporting events planned in the region, including the World Police Games 2029 and the Commonwealth Games 2030.

According to the government, the metro extension is expected to ease traffic congestion by providing an alternative mode of urban transport, improve travel efficiency and enhance road safety.

The expanded network is also projected to contribute to lower carbon emissions by encouraging greater use of public transportation.

The project is expected to improve access to important transport hubs, including the airport, railway stations and bus terminals, while supporting economic activity in areas surrounding the new metro stations.

During peak construction, the project is expected to generate employment for around 2,000 people, while approximately 500 jobs are likely to be created for operation and maintenance activities after commissioning.

(KNN Bureau)

