India-US Energy Ties In Hydrocarbons Key To USD 500 Bn Trade Target By 2030: Report

MENAFN - KNN India)The energy partnership between India and the United States is evolving into a broader strategic collaboration spanning trade, investment, technology, infrastructure, and energy security - moving well beyond a conventional buyer-seller arrangement, according to a joint report released on Wednesday by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and Grant Thornton Bharat.

The report, titled 'Strengthening the India-US Energy Partnership: Unlocking Hydrocarbon Opportunities through Investment and Collaboration', identifies hydrocarbons as a central pillar in both countries' ambition to grow bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Where the Opportunities Lie

The report finds significant scope for deeper cooperation across liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, LPG, ethane, and propane, while also strengthening energy security, investment flows, and supply chain resilience on both sides.

For the US, the report highlights investment opportunities across India's hydrocarbon value chain - including upstream exploration and production, LNG infrastructure, city gas distribution, gas-based power generation, and downstream petrochemicals.

Conversely, Indian companies are identified as potential investors in US LNG export facilities, upstream oil and gas assets, shale resources, and petrochemical feedstock chains.

Three Priority Action Areas

The report recommends action across three areas: expanding bilateral hydrocarbon trade, creating a more attractive investment environment for energy companies operating in both markets, and diversifying supply chains to improve long-term energy security and resilience.

It also proposes the creation of an India-US AI-Powered Energy Task Force to accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies across the hydrocarbon sector, with suggested focus areas including AI-based energy forecasting, seismic interpretation, exploration optimisation, predictive maintenance, and digital twin technologies.

Deeper cooperation on strategic petroleum reserves is also recommended, covering storage infrastructure, emergency response planning, inventory management, and reserve financing.

The report notes that rising natural gas demand in India, combined with expanding LNG export capacity in the United States, creates the foundation for one of the world's most significant bilateral energy partnerships - provided both sides align policy priorities, scale investments, and deepen technology collaboration.

(KNN Bureau)