Govt Approves 22 New Companies Under PLI Scheme For Textiles

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has approved 22 new applicants under the third round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, bringing fresh investment commitments, projected turnover, and employment generation to the sector.

In a release, the Textiles Ministry noted that the newly approved companies are expected to collectively invest Rs 2,339.14 crore, generate a projected turnover of Rs 15,561.34 crore in notified products, and create 36,217 employment opportunities across the textile value chain.

With these additions, the total number of companies selected under Round 3 of the scheme has reached 96. Cumulatively, these companies have committed investments of Rs 12,822.67 crore and project a combined turnover of Rs 58,294.18 crore in PLI-notified textile products.

The approved applicants operate across the scheme's key focus areas - Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and Technical Textiles.

The government said the continued industry response to Round 3 reflects growing confidence in the policy framework and its alignment with the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of building a robust, globally competitive domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)