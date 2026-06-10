Govt Approves 22 New Companies Under PLI Scheme For Textiles
In a release, the Textiles Ministry noted that the newly approved companies are expected to collectively invest Rs 2,339.14 crore, generate a projected turnover of Rs 15,561.34 crore in notified products, and create 36,217 employment opportunities across the textile value chain.
With these additions, the total number of companies selected under Round 3 of the scheme has reached 96. Cumulatively, these companies have committed investments of Rs 12,822.67 crore and project a combined turnover of Rs 58,294.18 crore in PLI-notified textile products.
The approved applicants operate across the scheme's key focus areas - Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and Technical Textiles.
The government said the continued industry response to Round 3 reflects growing confidence in the policy framework and its alignment with the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of building a robust, globally competitive domestic manufacturing ecosystem.
(KNN Bureau)
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