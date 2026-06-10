The Phillips Collection Receives Largest Gift In Museum's History The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Phillips Collection Secures $15 Million Gift to Strengthen Its Future

The Phillips Collection in Washington, DC, has received a $15 million gift from the Sherman Fairchild Foundation, the largest in the museum's history. The donation arrives at a moment when museums across the country are weighing how to sustain ambitious programming while absorbing rising operating costs, aging infrastructure, and the demands of long-term conservation.

Most of the gift - about $12 million - will bolster the museum's endowment. Those funds are earmarked for maintenance planning and staff positions, including conservation specialists, giving the institution more room to plan beyond the immediate budget cycle. The remaining support will go toward infrastructure, staffing, conservation, digital systems, and Phillips@THEARC, the museum's satellite space at the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus.

Jonathan P. Binstock, who became director in 2023, said the museum has spent the past two years in strategic planning and leadership growth. In his view, the gift addresses needs that are essential but often invisible to the public.“Great exhibitions, educational and public programmes, and meaningful public engagement depend on systems, facilities and staff capacity to support that work,” he said.“Several facets of our existing infrastructure were either at end-of-life or no longer able to support our needs and ambitions.”

The Sherman Fairchild Foundation has supported the museum since the late 1990s, including funding the expansion and modernization of its conservation studio in 2006. That history makes the new gift less a one-time intervention than a continuation of a long relationship that has helped shape the museum's institutional development.

Conservation remains central to the Phillips' identity. Binstock pointed to the museum's technical study of Pablo Picasso's“The Blue Room” (1901) as one example of the program's reach, and said it will remain a leader in the field. The gift will also help fund Art-Play-Practice, a new annual initiative at Phillips@THEARC. Its inaugural installation will reference Sam Gilliam's“Broad Cape” (1972), a work that stained unprimed canvas so color could bleed and pool across the surface, giving the piece a sculptural presence.

Binstock said Gilliam's importance to Washington, DC, is inseparable from the museum's own history. Marjorie Phillips gave him his first solo museum exhibition in 1967, and“Broad Cape” reflects the artist's broader liberation of the canvas from the stretcher.

As museums continue to confront sustainability questions, the Phillips is betting that resilience begins behind the scenes: in endowments, staff, conservation, and the physical systems that allow a collection to remain active, accessible, and alive.