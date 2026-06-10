Independent 20Th Century Finds A New Home In The Breuer

MENAFN - USA Art News) Independent 20th Century is heading uptown for its fifth edition, and the move signals more than a new venue. The fair will take place September 24–27, 2026, at Marcel Breuer's former Whitney Museum building, now Sotheby's global headquarters, after launching in 2022 at the Battery Maritime Building overlooking New York Harbor.

The relocation gives the fair a far larger footprint. Organizers say the 2026 edition will be nearly twice the size of previous years, with 56 exhibitors, more than 130 artists, and an expanded schedule of talks, performances, and events. Roughly 80 percent of the presentations will focus on one or two artists, underscoring Independent's preference for curated displays over conventional booth-driven selling.

For founder Elizabeth Dee, the move is part of a larger rethinking of what an art fair can be. She described the transition from the Battery Maritime Building, an early 20th-century Beaux-Arts landmark, to the Breuer, a mid-century modernist icon, as a kind of rebirth. The new setting, she said, allows the fair to create“a happening” in the 20th-century sense while bringing that energy into a contemporary context.

The Breuer building carries a dense institutional history. It opened in 1966 as the home of the Whitney Museum of American Art and later housed the Met Breuer and the Frick Collection before Sotheby's moved in last year. That lineage makes it a particularly resonant site for a fair devoted to overlooked histories, rediscoveries, and alternative readings of the 20th-century canon.

Sotheby's executive vice president for its global fine art division, Madeline Lissner, said conversations about the partnership began as the auction house considered how the Breuer might function as more than a headquarters.“The Breuer is such a temple of modernism,” she said.“And Independent 20th Century has modernism at its undercurrent. It was something that made a lot of sense.”

Lissner also framed the collaboration as part of Sotheby's broader effort to position its flagship spaces in New York, Paris, London, and Hong Kong as cultural destinations.“We view ourselves as a broader platform for cultural exchange,” she said.“It's beyond just sales and auctions. It's about engaging people with art and culture at all stages of their discovery.”

The exhibitor list reflects that curatorial emphasis. Highlights include Hauser & Wirth's presentation of Emma Kunz, Lévy Gorvy Dayan's presentation of Yves Klein, Nahmad Contemporary's presentation of Lucio Fontana, and Andrew Kreps Gallery's presentation of Harold Stevenson. Other participants include Marian Ibrahim, James Fuentes, Sprüth Magers, Thaddaeus Ropac, Salon 94, Ortuzar, Luxembourg + Co., and Fraenkel Gallery.

Independent has long positioned itself as a fair that feels closer to an exhibition than a marketplace. In the Breuer, with its museum pedigree and expanded scale, that ambition may come closer than ever to being realized.