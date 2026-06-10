Investornewsbreaks Optimi Health Corp. (NASDAQ: OPTH) (CSE: OPTI) (FSE: 8BN) Completes First Psilocybin Export To United Kingdom For Planned Phase 2 Trial

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Optimi Health Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Optimi Health (NASDAQ: OPTH) (CSE: OPTI) (FSE: 8BN) announced the completion of its first export of naturally derived psilocybin to the United Kingdom in support of a planned Phase 2 clinical trial. The shipment includes psilocybin biomass and finished 5 mg psilocybin capsules manufactured at the company's GMP facility in Princeton, British Columbia.

Optimi Health said the capsules use the same formulation currently prescribed to patients in Australia for treatment-resistant depression and were exported under authorization from Health Canada and the UK Home Office. The company noted that the products were cultivated, extracted and manufactured in-house under its Drug Establishment Licence, reinforcing its position as a vertically integrated GMP supplier supporting both regulated patient access programs and clinical research initiatives.

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About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. (NASDAQ: OPTH) (CSE: OPTI) (FSE: 8BN0) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on manufacturing and distributing GMP-grade psychedelic drug products for mental health therapies. As a Health Canada-licensed pharmaceutical manufacturer, Optimi produces validated MDMA and botanical psilocybin drug products at its GMP-compliant facilities in British Columbia, Canada.

Optimi supplies both active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated clinical and therapeutic programs internationally, with products currently prescribed to patients in Australia under the country's Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program.

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