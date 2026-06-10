Missionirnewsbreaks Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Secures New Orders For Defendair Counter-UAS Systems In Israel

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO) announced that it has secured two new purchase orders in Israel for its DefendAir Net Pods from separate companies developing autonomous counter-unmanned aerial systems solutions. The agreements support the integration of ParaZero's net-based drone interception technology into advanced sensor-driven and autonomous defense platforms.

ParaZero Technologies said the orders follow the recent establishment of a new production line designed to expand manufacturing capacity for its DefendAir product ecosystem. The company noted that the deals reflect growing demand for integrated counter-drone architectures that combine detection, tracking and autonomous engagement capabilities with non-explosive physical interception technologies aimed at neutralizing hostile drones while minimizing collateral risk.

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About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PRZO are available in the company's newsroom at

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