Techmediabreaks Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) Highlights Antaris Space Infrastructure Milestone

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Planet Ventures Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Planet Ventures (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) highlighted a milestone achieved by portfolio company Antaris following Antaris' signing of a memorandum of agreement with Transcelestial to jointly develop and demonstrate a persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance architecture integrated with high-throughput optical communications in low Earth orbit.

Planet Ventures said the collaboration is expected to be flight validated on Antaris' JANUS-2 mission, targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026. The initiative is designed to combine advanced sensing capabilities with secure, high-speed optical communications, while validating technologies intended to accelerate data transmission, reduce latency and enhance real-time decision-making in space-based operations. The company said the development further supports Antaris' position in software-defined space infrastructure and reinforces Planet Ventures' investment thesis as demand grows for satellite communications, defense applications and AI-enabled space technologies.

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About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

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