Techmediabreaks Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) Plans Up To C$8.2 Million Private Placement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Shelfie-Tech Ltd. and may include paid advertising.

Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) announced its intention to close a non-brokered private placement on or around June 17, 2026, consisting of up to 4,615,385 common shares priced at C$1.78 per share for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$8.2 million.

Shelfie-Tech said proceeds from the financing are expected to support sales and marketing initiatives, expansion of its client base, research and development activities and general working capital purposes. The company noted that the private placement constitutes a related-party transaction under MI 61-101 due to anticipated participation by an entity sharing a common director with the company, but said it is relying on available exemptions from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements.

To view the full press release, visit

About ShelfieTech

ShelfieTech is a technology company focused on providing shelf inventory management technological solutions for the retail industry, in particular for large grocery stores and supermarkets.

Using patent-pending technology, ShelfieTech's technological solution includes a robotic retail shelf monitoring system which uses its self developed proprietary software that utilizes machine learning and image processing algorithms to automatically optimize shelf inventory management.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SHLFF are available in the company's newsroom at

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