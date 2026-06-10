Miningnewsbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Expands Val-D'or Land Position With Strategic Claims Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) announced the acquisition of a 100% interest in 27 mineral claims totaling approximately 701.7 hectares in Québec's Abitibi Gold Belt. The newly acquired claims are adjacent to the company's McKenzie East Project in the Val-d'Or mining district and were purchased from an arm's-length third party for cash consideration of C$35,000.

LaFleur Minerals said the acquisition supports its strategy of consolidating prospective exploration ground in the Val-d'Or region, where it is advancing the PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and preparing the fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill for a return to production. The property hosts the historical Maruska gold showing and contains no associated net smelter return royalty. The company also highlighted plans to resume drilling at the Swanson Gold Deposit following recent results that extended gold mineralization below the current resource and demonstrated continued potential for resource growth.

To view the full press release, visit

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 19,214 hectares (192 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill (refer to press release dated March 3, 2026 ).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

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