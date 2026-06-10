Networknewsbreaks Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Advances Arctic Exploration Program, Secures Halliburton Partnership

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND) provided a midyear operational update highlighting progress since its March 2026 Nasdaq debut, including the completion of a public offering that raised approximately $70 million in gross proceeds and the execution of key service agreements supporting its East Greenland exploration program. The company said it has signed a five-year drilling agreement with Stampede Drilling and an agreement with Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) for integrated consulting, logistics and well services ahead of its planned drilling campaign.

Greenland Energy said it continues advancing procurement, infrastructure planning and equipment mobilization for its Jameson Land Basin project while targeting the start of modern onshore drilling operations in October 2026. The company plans to drill the OPW-1 and OPW-6 exploration wells, each extending approximately 3,500 meters, and noted the basin contains independent estimates of up to 13 billion barrels of gross unrisked prospective oil resources supported by historical seismic data and prior industry investment.

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About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLND are available in the company's newsroom at

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