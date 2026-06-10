Networknewsbreaks Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) (Frankfurt: W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) Advances ONC010 Manufacturing Process Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Onco-Innovations Limited and may include paid advertising.

Onco-Innovations (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) (Frankfurt: W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) announced the initiation of process development and intermediate scale-up activities for A83B4C63, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in its proprietary drug candidate ONC010. The work represents a key milestone in the company's chemistry, manufacturing and controls strategy as it advances toward IND-enabling studies and planning for first-in-human clinical evaluation.

Onco said the program will focus on optimizing synthetic processes, improving yield and reproducibility and scaling production of key intermediates required for downstream manufacturing and formulation. The effort will be conducted in collaboration with Dalton Pharma Services and is intended to establish a robust, scalable manufacturing process capable of supporting continued preclinical development, regulatory readiness and future clinical supply requirements.

To view the full press release, visit

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The Company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

For more information go to

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN