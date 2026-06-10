Networknewsbreaks Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) (Frankfurt: W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) Advances ONC010 Manufacturing Process Development
Onco-Innovations (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) (Frankfurt: W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) announced the initiation of process development and intermediate scale-up activities for A83B4C63, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in its proprietary drug candidate ONC010. The work represents a key milestone in the company's chemistry, manufacturing and controls strategy as it advances toward IND-enabling studies and planning for first-in-human clinical evaluation.
Onco said the program will focus on optimizing synthetic processes, improving yield and reproducibility and scaling production of key intermediates required for downstream manufacturing and formulation. The effort will be conducted in collaboration with Dalton Pharma Services and is intended to establish a robust, scalable manufacturing process capable of supporting continued preclinical development, regulatory readiness and future clinical supply requirements.
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About Onco-Innovations Limited
Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The Company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.
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