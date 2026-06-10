Networknewsbreaks BOXABL And FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ: FGMC) Stockholders Approve Business Combination

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ: FGMC) announced that stockholders of both companies approved the previously announced business combination at their respective special meetings held June 9, 2026. Upon completion of the transaction, FGMC will be renamed BOXABL Inc., with the combined company's common stock expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol BXBL.

BOXABL said its stockholders approved the business combination proposal, while FGMC stockholders approved all proposals required to complete the transaction, including the business combination, governance, stock issuance and director election proposals. Company executives said the combination will provide BOXABL with access to public capital markets to support expansion of its factory-built housing platform and accelerate growth as a publicly traded company.

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About BOXABL

BOXABL is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL's innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL'S flagship product, the Casita, is a 361 square foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL's facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120 square foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation-setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units, or larger single-family homes.

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About FG Merger II Corp.

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FGMCare available in the company's newsroom at

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