Networknewsbreaks Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) Highlights Fiscal 2026 Growth And Cash Flow Progress In Shareholder Letter

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) provided a business update in a letter to shareholders, highlighting what management described as a transformational fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The company cited progress across multiple holdings, including the expansion of Mister Meds, turnarounds at DOConsultation and Villas Health, the relaunch of MyOnlineConsultation as a cash flow-positive prescriber network and revenue growth at Peaks that surpassed $2 million during the first week of the fourth quarter.

Earth Science Tech said it completed these initiatives without adding debt to its balance sheet, while also repurchasing and retiring more than 3.7 million shares during the fiscal year and an additional 3.15 million shares quarter-to-date. The company said it will report results through Health/Wellness and Corporate/Other segments going forward, expects continued geographic expansion across its portfolio and plans to pursue acquisitions and partnerships that support long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

To view the full press release, visit

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. operates as a diversified holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. The Company's principal operating strategy is to build a vertically integrated healthcare platform that combines compounding pharmacy operations, telemedicine platforms, clinical support, and direct-to-patient fulfillment. The Company's healthcare operations are supported by investments in real estate and asset management activities and a consumer products business.

The core of the Company's value proposition is the seamless integration of patient care, from consultation to fulfillment. This is achieved through the synergy of specialized subsidiaries.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ETST are available in the company's newsroom at

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