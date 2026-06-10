Qatar Museums Wins 29 Awards At 47Th Annual Telly Awards

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) won 29 awards at the 47th Annual Telly Awards, one of the world's most prestigious competitions recognising excellence in video and television across all screens.

QM said in a statement that this achievement underscores the growing international recognition for its digital storytelling and creative content, highlighting the institution's commitment to sharing Qatar's cultural narratives with global audiences through innovative and engaging media.

The awards were earned by 10 films produced by the institution between early 2024 and the end of 2025.

Selected from among more than 13,000 entries submitted globally, QM's productions were honored across categories including Museums & Galleries, Documentary, Promotional, Gaming, Public Awareness, and Craft, receiving three Gold, 17 Silver, and nine Bronze Telly Awards.

The Gold award-winning titles include MATHAF, I.M. Pei: A Museum on the Water in the General - Museums & Galleries category and King of Dunes: Saeed Al-Hajri in the General - Automotive category. Moreover, all 10 submitted films are available to watch on the Qatar Museums YouTube channel.

"This achievement celebrates our drive to share Qatar's story with the world, not as distant heritage, but as a living, breathing conversation. By reaching audiences locally, regionally, and internationally, we hope to show that digital storytelling can build bridges, and make culture feel more personal, no matter where you are,” said Director of Digital Experience at QM Asma Yacoub Al Jefairi.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created in video and television content across all screens, recognising outstanding work in television, digital media, branded content, and immersive storytelling.

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