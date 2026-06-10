MOECC Enhances Inspection Of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Gases With Advanced Equipment

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Represented by the Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Department, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) has strengthened the inspection and control system for refrigeration and air conditioning gases by supplying and operating advanced analysis and detection devices, in coordination with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that this step comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's commitment to international agreements, particularly the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, and aims to raise the efficiency of inspection and detection operations on controlled materials, and to enable specialists to verify the types of refrigerants used and their compliance with approved environmental and technical requirements.

The new devices are distinguished by their ability to identify types of refrigerants, measure their purity and conformity to specifications, and detect cases of contamination, which enhances control over the import of these materials through border crossings and supports field inspection operations.

In support of the optimal use of these devices, the Ministry organized a specialized training program for inspectors and specialists, within the framework of the plan to manage the gradual elimination of hydrochlorofluorocarbons, which aims to reduce the use of ozone-depleting substances and promote sustainable environmental practices in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector.

During the program, which was held virtually in coordination with UNIDO, technical topics were reviewed, including best practices related to the application of the Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment, the characteristics of refrigerants, occupational safety procedures, mechanisms for using detection devices, as well as periodic maintenance and handling of technical malfunctions.

The program aims to build the technical capacities of specialists in the field of inspection and control, and enhance their skills in the proper use of analytical devices, which contributes to raising the efficiency of control over refrigerated materials, and reducing the illegal trade in controlled materials, in line with national and international efforts to protect the ozone layer and reduce the effects of climate change.