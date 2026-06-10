Bein SPORTS Assembles The Biggest Broadcast Team For The Biggest FIFA World Cup Ever

MENAFN - Gulf Times) DOHA: beIN SPORTS, one of the world's leading sports broadcasters, has unveiled a star-studded line-up of on-screen talent for its coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). As the Official Broadcaster of the global showpiece across 24 MENA territories, beIN SPORTS brings together a team of 80+leading international and regional on-screen talent, formingthe largest and most diverse broadcast team for the biggest tournament in FIFA World Cup history.

Some of the biggest international names in world football will join beIN SPORTS' broadcast team for the FIFA World Cup 2026, including Spanish legend and FIFA World CupTMwinner David Silva, former Brazil captain Fernandinho, ex-England internationals Ashley Cole and Ashley Young,France EURO 2000 champion and Arsenal Invincible Robert Pirès, and Pauleta, the former Portugal international and one of Paris Saint-Germain's greatest-ever goalscorers.

They are joined by Argentina's Claudio López, former Liverpool and Spain forward Luis García, France international Bacary Sagna, legendary Dutchman Ruud Gullit, and France FIFA World Cup winner Marcel Desailly. The international line-up also features former Switzerland defender Philippe Senderos, Republic of Ireland legend Jason McAteer, and former United States international Christopher Sullivan, all of whom bring FIFA World Cup experience to the team. They are joined by former Paris Saint-Germain defender Didier Domi and ex-Manchester City and England international Nicky Summerbee. Trailblazing figures from the women's game include Nadia Nadim, who earned more than 100 international caps for Denmark, and England's Lianne Sanderson, a bronze medallist at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The lineup is further strengthened by some of the most recognisable names in Middle Eastern and North African football, representing all eight Arab nations that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM: Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Iraq. Renowned Egyptian legends Mohammed Aboutrika, Ahmed El-Mohamady and Haytham Farouk will feature alongside an impressive lineup of current and former North African stars. This includes Morocco's Romain Saïss, who captained Morocco's national team during their historic run to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, as well as Youssef Chippo. Also featured are Tunisia's Hatim Trabelsi, Karim Haggui and Sami Trabelsi; alongsideAlgeria's Rafik Halliche, former Premier League midfielderAdlène Guédioura and Islam Slimani, Algeria's all-time leading goalscorer and one of the nation's most accomplished players, having enjoyed a distinguished career across European football. They will be joined by a strong Gulf contingent led by Qatar's Younis Ali - former Qatar national team player and one of the country's most respected football coaches, alongsideAbdulaziz Al-Sulaiti, and Mubarak Mustafa. Saudi Arabiawill be represented by Taiseer Al-Jassim and Yasser Al-Qahtani; while former international Salam Shakir flies the flag for Iraq. Further strengthening the regional line-up areJordan's Abdullah Abu Zema, Syria's Omar Al Somah and Oman's Imad Al-Hosni, bringing together some of the Arab world's most celebrated football figures. Collectively, the beIN SPORTS pundits boast more than 2,800 international caps, bringing unrivalled experience and insight to the FIFA World Cup 2026TM for audiences across the region.

beIN SPORTS' Arabic-language coverage will be led by a distinguished line-up of presenters including Mohammed Saadon Al-Kuwari, Abdulaziz Al-Nasr and Tariq Al-Hammad, alongside Amine Sebti, Meshari Al-Khuzaim and Areej Sleem. They are joined by Mohammed Kidan and Abdulaziz Al-Fadli, forming a dynamic team at the heart of the network's World Cup coverage. English-language coverage will be fronted by Lynsey Hipgrave, Matt Spiro and Aarran Summers, bringing further international depth to the presentation team. Supporting them on the ground will be a team of 18 roving reporters stationed across host cities, delivering around-the-clock coverage and bringing audiences closer to every moment of the tournament.

Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beINChannels – MENA, said:“For the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, beIN SPORTS is bringing together one of the largest and most diverse broadcast teams in world football. With over 80 international, regional and local on-screen talent, alongside a world-class team of presenters and reporters on the ground, we are delivering comprehensive coverage for audiences across the Middle East and North Africa.

From globally recognised names in the game to leading voices from across the region, this team reflects both the scale and the spirit of the tournament. We look forward to bringing every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026 closer to our viewers, live and exclusive on beIN SPORTS.”

beIN SPORTS is the exclusive home of all 104 matches live across MENA, with coverage in Arabic, English and French, alongside stunning 4K HDR broadcasts across 8 dedicated channels.