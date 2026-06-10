'Having Eight Arab Teams At The World Cup Is A True Honour For Regional Football'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The FIFA World Cup 2026 will represent a key milestone forArab football, with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia all set to compete, marking the largest Arab presence in the tournament's history. Co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July, this edition will feature an expanded 48-team format for the first time.

For former Qatar national team goalkeeper Ahmed Khalil, the qualification of eight Arab teams to the FIFA World Cup 2026 stands as a testament to the remarkable progress of football across the region.

In an interview with the Local Organising Committee for Football Events, Khalil said: "Having eight Arab teams at theWorld Cup is a true honour for regional football. But I hope it doesn't stay a matter of participation alone. I want to see every one of these teams go into their groups and succeed.”

Khalil, who played for many years with the Qatar national team, believes the achievement reflects more than a single qualifying campaign: "The standard of play has risen, the administrative structures have matured and financial support has grown considerably. Eight teams reaching this stage is evidence of a system working as a whole: officials, federations and technical staff alike."

Khalil pointed to Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as the decisive turning point for regional football, a tournament that proved the region could deliver the sport's biggest event and saw Morocco become the first Arab and African side to reach the semi-finals.

He added: "Qatar showcased this region's ability to host the world at the very highest of standards, its rich football culture and flourishing talent. The progress these teams have made since 2022 is no coincidence. It is a direct result of that experience.”

On Qatar's prospects at the tournament, Khalil expressed confidence that Al Annabi will perform in a way that reflects their status as Asian champions, noting that teamwork, determination and national pride carry as much weight as technical ability at this level of the game.

Looking further ahead, he urged the region to build on this momentum, expressing hope that participation in 2026 would help establish Arab teams as serious contenders on the world stage and create wider opportunities for generations to come.

Alongside Al Annabi's participation, Qatar's contribution to the FIFA World Cup 2026 extends through a deployment programme established under a knowledge and expertise transfer Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and FIFA. Under the agreement, a dedicated team of SC experts has been seconded to several host cities across the United States and

Canada to share the human capital, expertise and institutional knowledge gained from hosting Qatar 2022 and subsequent mega-events this year, Qatar will welcome the world once more as host of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, from 19 November to 13 December, the second of five consecutive editions to be staged in Doha.