Urbaneer And Well Living Lab Announce The Home Innovation Lab

MENAFN - 3BL) ROCHESTER, Minn., June 10, 2026 /3BL/ - Urbaneer and the Well Living Lab recently hosted a networking event showcasing plans for the Home Innovation Lab (HIL), an innovative residential home designed to demonstrate how research, technology, and human-centered design can support healthier living environments and aging in place. The site will include a residential research environment focused on human-centered living as well as an experience center designed to evaluate emerging products and technologies in a real-world home setting.

Held at the Well Living Lab in downtown Rochester, Minnesota, in the heart of the Destination Medical Center (DMC) district, the event was planned in conjunction with DMC's annual Real Estate & Investment Summit and welcomed developers, builders, healthcare leaders, researchers, and community stakeholders for conversations centered on the future of residential wellness and housing innovation.

Attendees explored the Home Innovation Lab renderings, educational displays, research insights, and interactive experiences highlighting how residential environments can better support health and well-being through evidence-based design. Key focus areas included indoor air quality, lighting, sleep, stress recovery, biophilic design, and technology-enabled solutions that support aging in place and long-term wellness.

“The Home Innovation Lab reflects the kind of forward-thinking collaboration that continues to position Rochester as a leader in innovation and as America's City for Health,” said Patrick Seeb, Executive Director, DMC EDA.“As communities nationwide navigate evolving housing needs and demographic shifts, initiatives like this demonstrate how technology and cross-industry partnerships can help shape healthier homes and more resilient communities.”

“We are seeing a major shift in the market, with consumer demand rising fast for healthy homes, which we know can play a critical role supporting human health and well-being,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, International WELL Building Institute.“Initiatives like the Home Innovation Lab - alongside the growing momentum behind WELL for residential - demonstrate how research, technology and thoughtful residential design can come together to support healthier living environments for people across every stage of life.”

Construction on the Home Innovation Lab is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the Lab expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2027.

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About Urbaneer

Urbaneer is a wellness real estate and residential intelligence company focused on creating healthier, technology-enabled living environments that support comfort, safety, and well-being across all stages of life. With more than a decade of specialized expertise, Urbaneer has completed more than 30 residential projects across five states and continues to advance technology-driven approaches that support health and healthcare delivery within the home. For more information, visit urbaneerliving or contact Bruce Thompson, CEO, at [email protected].

About the Well Living Lab

The Well Living Lab, founded in 2016 as a collaboration between Delos and Mayo Clinic, is the first research facility dedicated exclusively to studying the real-world impact of indoor environments on human health and well-being. To date, the Well Living Lab has completed 43 studies and generated 45 peer-reviewed publications, with formal academic affiliations including the University of Minnesota. For more information, visit welllivinglab or contact Barb Spurrier, Executive Director, at [email protected].