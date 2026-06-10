AEG Employees Volunteer In Support Of Inclusive Community Play Day In Little Tokyo

MENAFN - 3BL) On Saturday, May 30th, AEG employees came together to volunteer at the Little Tokyo Service Center's (LTSC) "pLAy Day" at the Terasaki Budokan, a free, inclusive community event bringing people of all ages together through movement, wellness, and connection.

Created to expand access to sports and recreational activities, pLAy Day focuses on reaching individuals and families who may not otherwise have the opportunity to engage in organized play. AEG's LA Kings hockey development team was on-site offering hands-on introductions to the sport, bringing the energy of the company's marquee hockey franchise directly into the community in an approachable and engaging way.

The event highlights the importance of intergenerational programming, creating shared experiences for youth, families, and seniors alike. Beyond sport, pLAy Day also featured mental health focused programming led by trained organizations, highlighting the critical role healthy play and positive coaching can have in supporting overall well-being.

On Thursday, May 21st, AEG's LA Galaxy hosted a free youth futsal clinic at Galaxy Park for the Terasaki Budokan, giving participants an up-close look at the sport in an accessible, community-focused setting.

AEG's participation reflects its broader commitment to using the power of sports and live experiences to strengthen the communities across Los Angeles. By supporting LTSC and its partners, the company's employees helped advance programming that promotes physical activity, fosters connection, and prioritized mental wellness, demonstrating how collective action can build more inclusive and resilient communities.

LTSC has long been a cornerstone of the Little Tokyo community, providing critical social services, housing support and community programming to underserved populations across Los Angeles. To learn more, click here.