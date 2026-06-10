Guiding Stars: Dairy & Live & Active Cultures In A Balanced Diet

Have chronic congestion?“Stop consuming dairy.” Unrelenting belly problems?“Mmmm, could be cow's milk.” Have you let this thinking guide your decision to avoid dairy? If so, you may lose out on essential macro and micronutrients. You could also pass up live and active cultures (probiotics). On top of that, steering clear of dairy may not even solve the issue (especially regarding congestion ).

Dairy Allergy. A dairy allergy is identified by an allergy to dairy proteins, casein, and whey. We find these proteins in many products (beyond milk), including breads, sauces, and more. To avoid them, use the allergy statement (calling out milk) on packaged products. And opt for dairy alternatives without added sugar and with micronutrients (especially vitamin D and calcium). Keep in mind that, unlike cow's milk, dairy alternatives are typically low in protein. To compensate, choose soy milk or a protein-enhanced option.

Lactose Intolerance. In many cases, an issue with“dairy” really means lactose intolerance. Lactose, the sugar in milk, breaks down with the lactase enzyme. Some individuals lack lactase and can't effectively digest lactose. Others may live with gastrointestinal disorders worsened by lactose. But this doesn't mean passing up on dairy altogether. For example, aged cheeses like provolone, cheddar, Swiss, and parmesan are nearly lactose-free. And some dairy products are enhanced with lactase to become lactose-free.

Active Cultures. Probiotics, or“good bacteria,” are live and active cultures that benefit and balance our gut microbiome. They have many positive impacts, including reducing gut inflammation, supporting our immune system, and reducing the potential for gastrointestinal disorders. Go for yogurt with live and active cultures listed on the ingredient list, or kefir, which is naturally rich in probiotics.

Early Childhood. Milk offers a balanced blend of nutrition that benefits us beginning in early childhood. From 12-24 months, whole milk is the recommendation for brain health. For children over age two, low-fat milk is encouraged.

Teens. Adequate calcium is essential in the teen years for bone health and injury prevention. Bone is active tissue that consistently breaks down and remineralizes (grows). Adequate calcium supports this process to ensure good bone density. This is particularly important for young women in their later teens (and early twenties) who are absorbing calcium and mineralizing bone to set the stage for better bone health in midlife and beyond. Teens should aim for 1300mg of calcium per day.

Adulthood. Dairy foods contribute to a balanced diet in adulthood. Low- or non-fat milk is recommended to limit or reduce intake of saturated fat and dietary cholesterol. Adults under age 50 should consume 1000mg of calcium per day.

Over 50. Declining estrogen negatively affects bone mineralization and increases risk of osteoporosis in women. For this reason, daily calcium needs increase to 1200mg per day for women over 50 (for men, after age 70). For better absorption, and to limit other potential health risks, consuming calcium from low-fat dairy (and other sources) is preferred over supplements.

Go beyond smoothies and parfaits. Enjoy these delicious recipes that make creative use of Greek yogurt:

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About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.